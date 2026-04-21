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Deadly Shooting at North Carolina Park Leaves Two Teenagers Dead
(MENAFN) Two teenagers were killed and five others injured on Monday after a fight escalated into gunfire at a public park next to a middle school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to authorities and media reports.
Police said they were initially alerted to a physical altercation earlier in the day. While officers were responding, they received updated reports that shots had been fired and multiple people had been struck, Police Captain Kevin Burns said during a news briefing, as reported by a news outlet.
When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy, identified as Erubey Romero Medina, with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. Inside the park, they discovered 16-year-old Daniel Jimenez Millian, who had also been shot. Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Five additional teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 19, were also injured in the incident, with injuries reported as varying from serious to minor. Authorities said the group included four girls and one boy, though their names were not released.
Investigators are still trying to establish what role each individual played in the events leading up to the shooting. Early indications suggest that some of those who were injured may have been involved in the gunfire.
No arrests had been made as of the initial update, and officials said the investigation remains ongoing.
Police said they were initially alerted to a physical altercation earlier in the day. While officers were responding, they received updated reports that shots had been fired and multiple people had been struck, Police Captain Kevin Burns said during a news briefing, as reported by a news outlet.
When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy, identified as Erubey Romero Medina, with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. Inside the park, they discovered 16-year-old Daniel Jimenez Millian, who had also been shot. Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Five additional teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 19, were also injured in the incident, with injuries reported as varying from serious to minor. Authorities said the group included four girls and one boy, though their names were not released.
Investigators are still trying to establish what role each individual played in the events leading up to the shooting. Early indications suggest that some of those who were injured may have been involved in the gunfire.
No arrests had been made as of the initial update, and officials said the investigation remains ongoing.
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