Plus Therapeutics Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
Nasdaq determined that, for the 10 consecutive business days from April 6, 2026 to April 17, 2026, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock was at or above $1.00 per share. Accordingly, Nasdaq has advised that the matter is now closed.
About Plus Therapeutics
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing and future potential commercialization of its products.
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