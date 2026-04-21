Serve Robotics To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast On May 7

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (“Serve”) (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous robotics company, today announced that it will report its 2026 first quarter financial results Thursday, May 7, 2026 after market close.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Company management will host a conference call at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on May 7, 2026 to review the 2026 first quarter financial results. A live audio webcast will be available at serverobotics and a replay will be available at the same location.

Analysts and investors who wish to submit questions to management may send an email to... by close of business on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

If you wish to receive company email notifications, please register at

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate and operate in complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 4,500+ restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to operate safely in public and private environments at scale.

For more information, visit or follow Serve on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn @serverobotics.

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