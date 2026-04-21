Bitcoin Bancorp Accelerates Texas Expansion Of Licensed Bitcoin ATM Network

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

As previously announced, the Company initiated Phase I installations during the first quarter of 2026, establishing its initial footprint in the state of Texas. Following that rollout Bitcoin Bancorp has now begun Phase II expansion, which includes the deployment of an additional 80 Bitcoin ATMs. These units are being deployed in high-traffic retail locations, bringing the total number of deployed and in-progress machines to 130 and advancing progress toward its stated near-term deployment targets.

“We are pleased with the progress with both the initial deployment and the continued momentum of our expansion,” said Eric Noveshen, Director of Bitcoin Bancorp.“We intend to aggressively expand our Bitcoin ATM network throughout the United States which we believe will positively impact on the Company's growth trajectory.”

“This rollout reflects the significant operational preparation undertaken by the Company and highlights the increasing demand for accessible digital asset services in everyday retail environments,” Eric Noveshen added. Bitcoin Bancorp's ATM model emphasizes regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, and consumer transparency, aligning with evolving U.S. digital asset regulations. The Company continues to position its network as a secure bridge between traditional retail infrastructure and cryptocurrency services.

As part of its expansion, Bitcoin Bancorp is integrating enhanced security features through its collaboration with Tangem, enabling users to store digital assets instantly via hardware wallet technology at the point of transaction.

The Company views convenience stores and retail environments as key distribution channels for cryptocurrency access and digital financial services, particularly among underserved and underbanked populations. As consumer demand for cryptocurrency access continues to grow, Texas remains a strategic market due to its pro-business regulatory climate and rapidly growing technology sector.

Industry research supports this growth trajectory. Independent market analyses project continued expansion of the global crypto ATM market, driven by increasing cryptocurrency adoption and demand for seamless fiat-to-digital asset conversion.

Bitcoin Bancorp believes that its growing ATM network positions the Company to benefit from these favorable market dynamics by serving as a bridge between traditional retail infrastructure and the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC ) – is a diversified digital asset infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company focused on expanding secure retail access to cryptocurrency and next-generation financial services through licensed Bitcoin ATM networks, blockchain technologies, and Web 3.0–enabled platforms. As previously announced , Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, owns and exclusively licenses foundational intellectual property related to Bitcoin ATMs, including U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs that are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside, forming a growing network of compliant retail access points for digital assets across convenience-store and retail environments. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to advancing blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure through secure technology platforms, strategic retail partnerships, and responsible operating standards. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the United States and does not provide custody or banking services.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets' disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp's social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

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