St. George's Society Of New York Honors Alastair Borthwick And Brian Duperreault At The 2026 British Ball

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- St. George's Society of New York (SGSNY) is pleased to honor Alastair Borthwick and Brian Duperreault at their upcoming British Ball being held on Wednesday, April 29th at The Plaza. Mr. Borthwick will receive the Medal of Honor for his exceptional service to international business and community, and Mr. Duperrault will receive the Commonwealth Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the Commonwealth community. The British Ball proudly recognizes its Presenting Sponsor, Bank of America, and its Gold Sponsor, American International Group, Inc.

Since its founding in 1770, SGSNY has traditionally marked its anniversary with a dinner on or around St. George's Day, celebrating its mission and community. The modern British Ball continues this long-standing tradition and supports the organization's charitable programs.

Now in its eighteenth year, SGSNY's Scholarship Program provides critical financial aid and professional development opportunities to first-generation immigrant students from the United Kingdom or the Commonwealth in their final year of undergraduate studies. Since its inception, the Program has awarded more than $1.6 million. The Beneficiary Program provides quality-of-life support to vulnerable seniors, protecting them from experiencing homelessness, poverty, isolation, and neglect. Each year, SGSNY helps about 100 seniors with housing assistance, home care expenses, medication, and utility costs.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Medal of Honor from the St. George's Society of New York,” said Mr. Borthwick.“In the financial world, we often talk about 'investing in the future,' and there is no investment more meaningful than providing a path for first-generation students to cross the finish line of their education. I am proud to support the Society's commitment to bridging the gap for those in need.”

"Receiving the Commonwealth Award is a profound privilege. The Commonwealth is built on a foundation of shared values and mutual support, and I am thrilled to celebrate the Society's incredible legacy and its continued dedication to uplifting our community here in New York," said Mr. Duperrault.

"I am delighted to join our community as Alastair Borthwick and Brian Duperreault receive the Medal of Honor and the Commonwealth Award, respectively. Their remarkable careers and commitment to social responsibility mirror the very mission of our Society, transforming lives and providing a vital safety net for those in need," said Mark Aiston, President of St. George's Society of New York.

The event will also celebrate a past recipient of the Scholarship Program, Hammad Iqbal.

For more information about the British Ball, please visit:

About Alastair Borthwick

Alastair Borthwick is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bank of America. He is also a member of the company's executive management team. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Alastair graduated from the University of St. Andrews, and holds a master's degree in business administration from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College, and today he is a member of Tuck's Board of Advisors. Alastair and his wife, Jeanine live in New York. Alastair is Chair of the Board of Directors of BritishAmerican Business, the leading transatlantic trade association incorporating the British-American Chamber of Commerce in the US and the American Chamber of Commerce in the UK.

About Brian Duperreault

Brian Duperreault is the former Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of American International Group, Inc. (AIG). Mr. Duperreault served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) from 2008 to 2012. Mr. Duperreault is a member of the Boards of Saint Joseph's University, CAS (Casualty Actuarial Society), Malteser International Americas, Charter Member of Industry Leaders Council (ILC), IESE Business School, and Emeritus Member of the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS), and Executive Chairman of Cedar Trace. Mr. Duperreault holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Saint Joseph's University.