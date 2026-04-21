Canadian Quarterback Leads International Flag Football Team To Undefeated Adria Bowl Title

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Ljubljana International Frogs captured the Elite Men's title at the 5th Adria Bowl with a roster featuring players from nine different countries.

The team, made up of athletes from Canada, Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and Scotland, finished the tournament with a perfect 8-0 record.

In a feat rarely seen in international flag football, the Frogs brought together 14 athletes from nine countries, then went on to win one of Europe's premiere international flag football tournaments. Most of the players had never met before arriving in Croatia.

The roster was built around the idea that elite talent, strong leadership, and a team-first mentality could overcome the lack of time together.

“This was a group with no ego, only trust,” said Aljoša Kous, General Manager of the Ljubljana Frogs.“Most of these players had never met before, but within a few days they became a team. What they accomplished in Croatia was something special.”

“If you want great pancakes, you need local ingredients and good old Canadian maple syrup,” added Kous. The phrase quickly became a team mantra, with Canadian quarterback Phil Cutler serving as the offensive leader for a team that had never practiced together before the tournament.

The Frogs opened the tournament with a 38-27 win over #2 seed UFlag League Mexico, then continued their undefeated run through the playoff rounds.

Their signature win came against the top-seeded and reigning 2025 European champions, the Italian National Team, in a 34-29 quarterfinal victory.

Canadian quarterback Phil Cutler helped lead the offense throughout the weekend.

“It was an honor and privilege to take the field with this group,” said Cutler.“We had players from different countries, with unique backgrounds and playing styles, but everyone bought in immediately. There was no ego. Everyone just wanted to compete, support each other, and win.”

“Quarterback is about putting the guys around you in positions to excel and be successful. We quickly built trust and created belief that we could win.”

While the offense scored five or more touchdowns in every contest, it was the team's defense that consistently put the Frogs in position to win.

“In 16 years of elite athletics, I have never seen chemistry ignite this fast,” said Lorenzo Scaperrotta, Defensive Captain for the Frogs.“There were sincere laughs, support through every mistake, and a total lack of ego. This defense made something truly special happen.”

Adria Bowl CEO Ante Ajduk praised the Frogs' achievement.

“With more than 70 teams competing, this was our biggest tournament yet,” said Ajduk.“The Frogs stood out not only because they went undefeated, but for embodying the spirit of international collaboration. They set the benchmark for where this sport is heading as we look toward the LA 2028 Olympics.”

Flag football will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Championship Roster

●Phil Cutler, Canada (Offensive Captain)

●Lorenzo Scaperrotta, Italy (Defensive Captain)

●Alessio Sollevanti, Italy

●Aljoša Kous, Slovenia

●Aleks Bordon, Slovenia

●Valentin Ehrenfried, Austria

●Nils Lindner, Germany

●Oscar Omø Broge-Starck, Denmark

●August Ilkjær, Denmark

●Samuel Ringheim, Denmark

●Tihomir Todorov, Serbia

●Goran Zec, Serbia

●Matthew McConnell, Ireland

●James Lightbody, Scotland

About the Ljubljana Frogs

The Ljubljana Frogs are an elite flag football program focused on bringing together top athletes from across Europe and beyond. The organization aims to promote international collaboration, high-performance competition, and the continued growth of flag football ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

Special Thanks to our Partners: GearXPro, Laprimafit, KRZNAMi d.o.o., Municipality of Dobrova, and the NK Dolomiti Frogs.

Photography by Urša Horvat Kous