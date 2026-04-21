ASUS Launches Chromebook CM32 Detachable For Reliable Mobile Productivity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The device features a versatile design built to enable productivity, collaboration and mobility across retail, healthcare, learning and more.

Versatile mobility: Seamless tablet-to-laptop transitions and wide range of optional accessories make it ideal for retail, healthcare or education sectors Outstanding durability and reliability: Military-strength design for everyday resilience, with stain-resistant case option or protective impact shield Daily productivity: Powerful Arm®-based MediaTekTM Kompanio 540 processor, up to 8GB LPDDR5X 6400MT/s memory, and up to 128GB storage​ Upgraded visuals: 2.5K 600-nits touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care, Gorilla® Glass 3, and anti-fingerprint coating

KEY POINTS:

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April, 2026 - ASUS has announced the all-new ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable, the perfect portable companion for study, work and play, with a versatile 2-in-1 design that allows it to transform seamlessly from a laptop to a tablet. It features a bright and vibrant touchscreen, an Arm®-based processor, a magnetic stylus with wireless charging, front and world-facing cameras, up to 13-hour battery life, fast Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and outstanding military-strength durability.

“The ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable affirms our commitment to offering solutions that adapt to the needs of different sectors as they all continue to shift towards mobile, hybrid environments,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS.“Its flexible design makes it an ideal productivity companion for users in any environment, and is guaranteed to withstand daily wear and tear.” Versatile mobility and outstanding durability:

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable offers superb versatility with a range of practical accessories. The detachable keyboard allows smooth transition between tablet and laptop modes, making it ideal for learning or productivity. An optional magnetic stand covered with a strong, stain-resistant leatherette material can be set at almost any angle. There's also an optional magnetic USI 2.0 stylus that charges wirelessly.

Ideal for remote learning or long business days, the ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable is engineered with an ample battery that delivers up to 13 hours of use on a single charge. Also, the lightweight design means it's easy to take it anywhere. The device has been tested to industry-leading US MIL-STD 810H standards, ensuring it's ready to deliver portable productivity anywhere. Power for everyday productivity:

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable is powered by an Arm®-based MediaTekTM Kompanio 540 processor and features up to 8GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128GB of storage. Extensive connectivity options further empower on-the-go users, including up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4, along with a USB-C® port, an audio combo jack, and a pogo-pin interface for the detachable keyboard available in White or Dark Grey. There's also a 5MP front-facing camera and a 5MP world-facing camera. Upgraded visuals and audio:

Users will enjoy exceptional clarity and durability with the device's stunning 12.1-inch 2.5K high-resolution touchscreen. Its ultrabright 600-nits panel and expansive 87% screen-to-body ratio ensure crisp visuals, while the 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth motion and reduced blur. The display is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 with an anti-fingerprint coating, offering up to four times the scratch resistance of standard aluminosilicate glass. Paired with immersive Dolby Atmos® audio, CM32 provides a premium, engaging, and robust entertainment experience for professionals on the move. The best of ChromeOS:

Available this July, owners of the ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable can try Google AI Pro and enjoy access to the best of Gemini and 2TB of cloud storage for 3 months at no cost. Users can boost productivity and creativity with Nano Banana image generation and enjoy access to Veo as well as Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more. Plus, 2TB of cloud storage provides sufficient space for photos and files, all in one plan. Popular apps for streaming, gaming, creating, and staying organized are all available on Google Play. Users can easily access Netflix, Adobe Lightroom, Zoom, Microsoft 365, and so much more on their Chromebook.

ChromeOS features automatic updates and benefits from built-in virus protection, seamlessly keeping itself safe, secure and always up to date. It is also engineered around the rock-solid security of a personal Google Account, so the user's private documents, emails, photos and confidential data are kept safe at all times. ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable can be purchased with either Chrome Education Upgrade or Chrome Enterprise Upgrade to enable management of the device from the Google Admin console.

Availability & Pricing:

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable will be available in the GCC from July 2026. Please contact... for more information.

About ASUS:

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.