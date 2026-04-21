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ASUS Launches Chromebook CM32 Detachable For Reliable Mobile Productivity
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The device features a versatile design built to enable productivity, collaboration and mobility across retail, healthcare, learning and more.
KEY POINTS:
KEY POINTS:
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Versatile mobility: Seamless tablet-to-laptop transitions and wide range of optional accessories make it ideal for retail, healthcare or education sectors
Outstanding durability and reliability: Military-strength design for everyday resilience, with stain-resistant case option or protective impact shield
Daily productivity: Powerful Arm®-based MediaTekTM Kompanio 540 processor, up to 8GB LPDDR5X 6400MT/s memory, and up to 128GB storage
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