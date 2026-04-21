Türkiye For All Ages: The Destination For A Multi-Generation Family Escape ​

Recent travel trends indicate a growing interest in multigenerational vacations. According to the latest data for 2026, 31% of holidaymakers plan to travel with their families, often including multiple generations. Gen Z and Millennials are increasingly embracing trips that span generations, with 51% of Gen Z adults reporting that they have travelled with their parents. For many adults, family travel offers an opportunity to create lasting memories, with 59% and 29% highlighting the chance to foster genuine connections.







Türkiye remains a top choice for family trips, offering direct flights from around the world, warm weather, comfortable accommodation, and diverse experiences for all ages. From historic cities to peaceful villages, Türkiye's destinations blend natural beauty and cultural heritage with a welcoming atmosphere-ideal for multigenerational holidays. Younger travellers can explore the outdoors, try sports like cycling or diving, or visit ancient ruins, while older family members may enjoy a Turkish hammam, hands-on workshops, or sampling local cuisine. Ultimately, with all that Türkiye offers, multigenerational trips fulfil the desire for new cherished memories and meaningful family connections. Belek: Paradise Escape of Antalya When it comes to family holidays, the first destination that comes to mind in Türkiye is the Turkish Riviera and its jewel, Antalya. Just a 20-minute drive from Antalya, Belek invites families on a discovery-filled golf holiday. Belek offers excellent golf courses, exceptional hotels with well-managed kids' clubs and vast beaches. With nearly 300 days of sunshine each year, the region offers the opportunity to play golf for up to 10 months. Families can also unwind along Belek's coastline and spend time with younger children at The Land of Legends, Türkiye's largest entertainment resort. Nearby ancient cities, such as Side, Aspendos, and Perge, are also worth visiting. You can explore natural wonders like Manavgat Waterfall and Kurşunlu Waterfall or enjoy adventures such as rafting in Köprülü Canyon and boat trips along the coast. Not to be missed: Taste seasonal seafood, traditional“tahinli piyaz” (dry beans with tahini), and local beverages prepared with seasonal ingredients. Troy: A Timeless Adventure for the Whole Family Another stop that will captivate the whole family is North Aegean's Çanakkale, home to the UNESCO site of Troy. With more than 5,000 years of continuous settlement across ten archaeological layers, Troy is one of the most remarkable sites in history. Your experience in Troy becomes even more engaging when you visit the award-winning Troy Museum, which displays artefacts from the excavations. After exploring Troy, families can also hike in the oxygen-rich Kaz (Ida) Mountains, visit the ancient city of Assos-where Aristotle once founded a school of philosophy-or explore charming villages such as Yeşilyurt and Adatepe. Not to be missed: Younger visitors can try diving or cycling, while parents explore Çanakkale's rich culinary heritage and scenic routes. Urla: A Gourmet Escape on the Aegean Coast Urla, İzmir's MICHELIN-starred oasis in the Aegean, appeals to every generation with its stone buildings in the İskele neighbourhood; the Artisans' Street, where you can discover a different spirit at every step. Urla is also home to Klazomenai, which hosts one of the world's first olive oil workshops; as well as lush green landscapes and a turquoise sea that offers a variety of water sports. While staying at family-friendly boutique hotels, you can spend relaxing days at Urla's peaceful beaches, enjoy nature walks, and explore the beauty of the Aegean together. Discover local farms and give your children a hands-on experience with nature, and end the day with a delightful dinner together at MICHELIN-starred restaurants. Not to be missed: The nearby UNESCO site of Ephesus also promises a journey into the past, with impressive remains such as the Library of Celsus. Bursa: The Ottoman Legacy and Family Adventures Just a two-hour drive from İstanbul, Bursa offers a perfect blend of history, nature and cuisine. Once the first capital of the Ottoman Empire, the city marks the 700th anniversary of its conquest this year, making it an ideal time to explore its rich heritage. Highlights include the stunning Grand Mosque (Ulu Cami), historic caravansaries such as Koza Han, and the world's unique bridges with a bazaar on top. Families can also take the cable car up to Mount Uludağ or visit the UNESCO-listed village of Cumalıkızık, where they can admire well-preserved Ottoman houses and enjoy a traditional Turkish breakfast. Bursa is also renowned for its thermal waters, ideal for relaxing at a historic hammam, especially for older visitors. Additionally, İznik, a Cittaslow town on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, offers historic sites such as the Hagia Sophia Mosque and hands-on tile workshops that celebrate its Ottoman traditions. While younger visitors can canoe on Lake İznik, older family members can enjoy tranquil walks along the lakeshore. Not to be missed: No visit to Bursa is complete without sharing the city's famous İskender kebab with your family-a delicious finale to a day of exploration. Hashtag: #TürkiyeForAllAges #TogetherInTürkiye #DiscoverTürkiyeTogether #VisitTürkiye #GoTürkiye #TravelToTürkiye #Dubai #UAE #Qatar #Kuwait #Oman #Bahrain #GCC #MiddleEast Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) Established in 2019, the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) is responsible for promoting Türkiye as a leading global tourism destination. Operating in line with the strategies of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, TGA leads international marketing and communication efforts to showcase Türkiye's rich natural, cultural, and historical heritage, support sustainable tourism development, and strengthen the country's position in the global tourism market.