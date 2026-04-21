United Arab Bank Advances Corporate Banking Digital Transformation With Launch Of Appzillon Corporate Digital Onboarding And Corporate Mobile App

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)United Arab Bank (UAB) P.J.S.C. (“UAB”), one of the UAE's established home-grown financial institutions, today announced a strategic transformation of its Corporate Banking digital capabilities, marked by the rollout of a comprehensive, end-to-end digital suite developed in collaboration with i-exceed, a world-leading digital banking specialist

This initiative marks a key milestone in UAB's digital transformation journey, reflecting the bank's strategic focus on building a more agile, scalable, and customer-centric Corporate Banking platform-enabling seamless customer experiences while strengthening operational efficiency

A core component of this end-to-end offering is a fully digitized Corporate Onboarding journey that simplifies processes, enables faster turnaround times, and accelerates account opening for new-to-bank (NTB) corporates while delivering superior, holistic servicing for existing Corporate customers.

The Corporate Mobile App (“UAB Corporate”) currently provides corporate customers with real-time access to account and trade-related information, enabling seamless enquiry and transaction capabilities on the go.

“Our Corporate Banking digital transformation is anchored in delivering practical, high impact solutions that strengthen how we serve our customers. This strategic transformation to our Corporate Banking capabilities reflects our commitment in building a more responsive and efficient Corporate Banking platform, combining digital onboarding and Corporate mobile app. It enables our customers to manage their banking requirements with greater visibility and control, while supporting the bank's broader objective of sustainable, disciplined growth.”

“Corporate banking is evolving from digital access to intelligent financial enablement. We are proud to partner with UAB to deliver“UAB Corporate”', a transformative platform engineered to unite enterprise-grade security, seamless user experience, and advanced financial capabilities-enabling corporate customers to operate with agility, confidence, and competitive advantage

The Bank's continued investment in digital capabilities reflects its broader strategic focus on building scalable, resilient platforms that support long-term growth. This strategic transformation also aligns with the wider shift in the financial services industry towards mobile-first Corporate Banking and real-time decision-making in a 24/7 global environment.

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