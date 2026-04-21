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Garmin Expands Retail Footprint with Exclusive Experience Store in Connaught Place, Delhi
(MENAFN- Madison PR) New Delhi, April 20th, 2026 – Garmin, a global leader in GPS-enabled wearables and performance technology, has announced the launch of its Exclusive brand store, marking a significant step in strengthening its retail presence in the region. Located at No. 6, C Block, Middle Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi, the store is designed as an immersive experience centre, bringing together Garmin’s full ecosystem of performance and navigation technologies, enabling consumers to engage with solutions built for endurance, precision, and real-world conditions.
The store will feature Garmin’s complete portfolio of GPS-enabled smartwatches, which includes the Fenix series built for extreme endurance, Forerunner for advanced training insights, Instinct for rugged outdoor use, and the luxury MARQ collection. Wellness-focused ranges such as Venu Series and Vívoactive Series will also be available.
Extending beyond wearables, the store showcases Garmin’s broader ecosystem, including precision-driven golf technologies such as launch monitors and simulators, indoor cycling solutions from the Tacx range, including the Tacx Neo Bike Plus, as well as handheld GPS devices and marine systems designed for navigation in demanding environments.
The store is designed to function as a hands-on environment where consumers can experience how Garmin’s technologies perform across disciplines from endurance training and performance tracking to golf analytics, cycling efficiency, and outdoor navigation in real-world scenarios.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepak Raina, Director, AMIT GPS & Navigation LLP, said, "Today’s consumers are moving beyond basic tracking to solutions that deliver accuracy, consistency, and actionable performance insights. With this Exclusive store, we are creating an environment where customers can experience how Garmin’s technologies operate as an integrated ecosystem, supporting everything from everyday fitness to high-performance training and outdoor exploration”.
Garmin’s continued retail expansion aligns with the growing demand for precision-led wearables and performance technology in India through various offline retail channels like its Garmin Exclusive stores, Just in Time, Helios watch, Reliance Digital, Malabar Watches, etc.
In the online space, platforms like Garmin India Website, Amazon and Flipkart driven by a rising base of Healthy Lifestyle enthusiasts, serious fitness enthusiasts, endurance athletes, and outdoor users who prioritise reliability and data accuracy over basic tracking. This expansion also builds on Garmin’s growing ecosystem partnerships in India, including its recent collaboration with Giant Bicycles, further strengthening its presence within the cycling and performance community.
The store will feature Garmin’s complete portfolio of GPS-enabled smartwatches, which includes the Fenix series built for extreme endurance, Forerunner for advanced training insights, Instinct for rugged outdoor use, and the luxury MARQ collection. Wellness-focused ranges such as Venu Series and Vívoactive Series will also be available.
Extending beyond wearables, the store showcases Garmin’s broader ecosystem, including precision-driven golf technologies such as launch monitors and simulators, indoor cycling solutions from the Tacx range, including the Tacx Neo Bike Plus, as well as handheld GPS devices and marine systems designed for navigation in demanding environments.
The store is designed to function as a hands-on environment where consumers can experience how Garmin’s technologies perform across disciplines from endurance training and performance tracking to golf analytics, cycling efficiency, and outdoor navigation in real-world scenarios.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepak Raina, Director, AMIT GPS & Navigation LLP, said, "Today’s consumers are moving beyond basic tracking to solutions that deliver accuracy, consistency, and actionable performance insights. With this Exclusive store, we are creating an environment where customers can experience how Garmin’s technologies operate as an integrated ecosystem, supporting everything from everyday fitness to high-performance training and outdoor exploration”.
Garmin’s continued retail expansion aligns with the growing demand for precision-led wearables and performance technology in India through various offline retail channels like its Garmin Exclusive stores, Just in Time, Helios watch, Reliance Digital, Malabar Watches, etc.
In the online space, platforms like Garmin India Website, Amazon and Flipkart driven by a rising base of Healthy Lifestyle enthusiasts, serious fitness enthusiasts, endurance athletes, and outdoor users who prioritise reliability and data accuracy over basic tracking. This expansion also builds on Garmin’s growing ecosystem partnerships in India, including its recent collaboration with Giant Bicycles, further strengthening its presence within the cycling and performance community.
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