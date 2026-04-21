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B2B SaaS Companies Confront Rising "No Decision" Outcomes in Enterprise Deals
(MENAFNEditorial) NOIDA, India - April 21, 2026 - PRLog -- New Delhi: B2B SaaS companies across India, Dubai, and the United States are encountering a persistent challenge: deals that stall despite strong product-market fit and positive buyer feedback.
According to Gunjan Massey, a growth advisor working with Series A to C SaaS companies on go-to-market strategy and positioning, the issue is less about competition and more about buyer indecision.
In many cases, companies are not losing deals to alternatives. They are losing momentum during the decision process.
Prospects engage, recognize the value, and move through early stages of evaluation. However, decisions are frequently delayed or deprioritized before closing.
The typical response is to increase sales activity. Teams expand outreach, conduct more demonstrations, and intensify pipeline management. While these efforts raise activity levels, they do not consistently improve conversion outcomes.
"The assumption is often that sales execution needs refinement," says Massey. "In reality, the underlying issue is that the problem being solved is not perceived as urgent enough by the buyer."
Insights drawn from multiple SaaS engagements indicate that prospects rarely reject solutions outright. Instead, they defer decisions, citing timing, competing priorities, or the need for further internal evaluation.
This points to a gap earlier in the go-to-market process, specifically in how the problem is defined and understood within the market.
In response, companies are placing greater emphasis on marketing-led go-to-market approaches. Marketing is being used not only to generate demand, but to establish problem clarity and urgency before prospects enter sales conversations.
This includes more precise problem framing, increased focus on market education, and the development of materials that help buyers build internal alignment.
Organizations adopting this approach are seeing more structured and informed buyer interactions, leading to improved deal progression.
The broader implication is clear. In complex B2B environments, interest alone does not drive decisions. When the urgency of a problem is not clearly established, even well-positioned solutions struggle to convert.
According to Gunjan Massey, a growth advisor working with Series A to C SaaS companies on go-to-market strategy and positioning, the issue is less about competition and more about buyer indecision.
In many cases, companies are not losing deals to alternatives. They are losing momentum during the decision process.
Prospects engage, recognize the value, and move through early stages of evaluation. However, decisions are frequently delayed or deprioritized before closing.
The typical response is to increase sales activity. Teams expand outreach, conduct more demonstrations, and intensify pipeline management. While these efforts raise activity levels, they do not consistently improve conversion outcomes.
"The assumption is often that sales execution needs refinement," says Massey. "In reality, the underlying issue is that the problem being solved is not perceived as urgent enough by the buyer."
Insights drawn from multiple SaaS engagements indicate that prospects rarely reject solutions outright. Instead, they defer decisions, citing timing, competing priorities, or the need for further internal evaluation.
This points to a gap earlier in the go-to-market process, specifically in how the problem is defined and understood within the market.
In response, companies are placing greater emphasis on marketing-led go-to-market approaches. Marketing is being used not only to generate demand, but to establish problem clarity and urgency before prospects enter sales conversations.
This includes more precise problem framing, increased focus on market education, and the development of materials that help buyers build internal alignment.
Organizations adopting this approach are seeing more structured and informed buyer interactions, leading to improved deal progression.
The broader implication is clear. In complex B2B environments, interest alone does not drive decisions. When the urgency of a problem is not clearly established, even well-positioned solutions struggle to convert.
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