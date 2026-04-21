Aavantgarde Announces Completion Of Recruitment In STELLA Natural History Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILAN, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) has today announced the successful completion of patient recruitment in its STELLA natural history study.

STELLA is a natural history study designed to deepen the understanding of the natural progression of Stargardt disease, generating longitudinal data to inform ongoing and future therapeutic development of AAVB-039. The study has enrolled approximately 150 participants across multiple global sites, reflecting strong engagement from both the clinical community and patient population.

Completion of recruitment marks a significant milestone for AAVantgarde as it continues to build a robust evidence base supporting its research and development efforts.

“The successful completion of recruitment for the STELLA study represents a meaningful step forward in building a comprehensive understanding of Stargardt disease. Natural history studies like STELLA are critical in shaping the development of effective gene therapies, and we are encouraged by the strong collaboration across the global clinical and patient communities. The data generated will play a vital role in informing the future development of AAVB-039 and advancing our mission to address significant unmet needs in inherited retinal diseases,” said Jayashree Sahni, Chief Medical Officer of AAVantgarde.

“We are very pleased to have completed recruitment for the STELLA natural history study, an important step in advancing our understanding of Stargardt disease,” said Natalia Misciattelli, Chief Executive Officer of AAVantgarde Bio.“We are deeply grateful to the patients, families, and investigators who have contributed to this effort. The insights generated from this study will be instrumental in guiding our development strategy and reinforcing our commitment to delivering transformative therapies to patients in need.”

AAVantgarde is advancing a pipeline of gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, leveraging its proprietary Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) vector platforms for large gene delivery. Its two lead programs, LUCE-1 for retinitis pigmentosa associated with Usher syndrome type 1B, and CELESTE for Stargardt disease, are currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

About the STELLA natural history study

The STELLA study is a multicenter, prospective, observational natural history study designed to collect longitudinal clinical, functional, and biomarker data in subjects with Stargardt disease secondary to biallelic mutations in the ABCA4 gene (STGD1). The study aims to evaluate prognostic factors to provide a comprehensive understanding of disease progression, further characterize the patient population for future clinical studies to support the development of novel therapeutic approaches.

About AAVantgarde Bio

AAVantgarde is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of best-in-class genetic therapies for patients with inherited retinal diseases. The company's proprietary platforms power a robust pipeline, led by programs targeting Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa secondary to Usher syndrome type 1B -two severe genetic retinal conditions that currently have no approved treatment options. Driven by a deep commitment to translational science and clinical excellence, AAVantgarde leverages cutting-edge genetic medicine to bring transformative treatments to patients.

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