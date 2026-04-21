Tecnoglass Sets Date For First Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Management will host a webcast and conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company's results.

Webcast and Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the call and view the slides, please visit the Investors section of Tecnoglass' website at . Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-676-5131 (domestic) or 1-412-634-6589 (international). Upon dialing in, please request to join the Tecnoglass First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter pass code 10208184.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass serving the multi-family, single-family, and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company's 5.8 million square foot, vertically integrated, and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provide efficient access to nearly 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for 95% of total revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit or view our corporate video at .

Investor Relations:

Santiago Giraldo

CFO

305-503-9062

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