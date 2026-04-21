Rocket Project At San Diego State University And Valworx Announce Partnership To Develop Innovative Aerospace Systems

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with the SDSU Rocket Project, a student-led engineering organization at San Diego State University dedicated to developing innovative aerospace systems while fostering its members' technical and professional growth through hands-on experience.

“Valworx is pleased to support SDSU Rocket Project and its continued success in advancing student-led aerospace initiatives,” said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

“Valworx's sponsorship has provided SDSU Rocket Project with components that will be integrated across the team's avionics, propulsion, and fluid systems. These components support pressure regulation and fluid control throughout the project's test stands and rocket systems, which helps ensure safe and reliable ground testing while advancing the team's launch capabilities,” said Annitha Krishnan, Outreach Manager of SDSU Rocket Project.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless steel, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation, and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty. Valworx-brand products are known, trusted, and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers' expectations for price, delivery, and performance. For more information, visit .

About SDSU Rocket Project

SDSU Rocket Project is a student-led engineering organization at San Diego State University that designs, builds, and launches liquid and solid rockets. Our mission is to develop innovative aerospace systems while fostering our members' technical and professional growth through hands-on experience. Consisting of over 100 members, the team works on the design, launch, and recovery of liquid bi-propellant and solid rockets, while also researching emerging technologies for future vehicles. With over 10 successful launches, SDSU Rocket Project has established a strong track record of reliability in collegiate rocketry. For more information, visit .