OJO7 Acquired By Clar To Strengthen Financial Marketplaces In Latin America

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- OJO7, the leading digital performance marketing company focusing on consumer finance in Latin America, has been acquired by Clar, an international fintech company that has been building global infrastructure for credit brokerage since 2017. The company connects millions of consumers with banks and financial institutions and operates in 14 markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The acquisition, completed in December 2025, marks a new phase for OJO7 as it becomes part of Clar's international ecosystem of credit brokerage brands powered by its proprietary technology platform.

The acquisition brings together OJO7's expertise in digital advertising and financial marketplace development, built under the leadership of Elizabeth Lloyd, Founder and CEO of OJO7, with Clar's global platform and proprietary technology infrastructure.

With strong regional expertise in Latin America, OJO7 will support the continued expansion of Clar's ecosystem in high-growth markets such as Mexico and Colombia, connecting consumers with financial institutions and improving access to digital credit solutions.

“OJO7 was founded with the goal of helping financial institutions and consumers connect more efficiently through digital channels,” said Elizabeth Lloyd, Founder and CEO of OJO7.“Joining Clar's global platform allows us to expand our capabilities while continuing to build solutions that improve access to financial services across Latin America.”

“Latin America is an important region for the continued development of digital financial services,” said Rami Ryhanen, Chief Commercial Officer of Clar.“OJO7 brings valuable regional expertise and experience in marketplace development, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the evolution of digital financial services in the region.”

As part of the acquisition, Elizabeth Lloyd will continue leading strategy, teams, and operations for both the OJO7 and Clar businesses in Mexico.

OJO7 will continue operating from Mexico City and working with financial institutions and partners across Latin America while benefiting from Clar's shared technology platform and international ecosystem.

About OJO7

OJO7 is a digital performance marketing company that specializes in online lead generation and customer acquisition for consumer finance in Latin America.

About Clar

Clar is an international fintech company that has been building global infrastructure for credit brokerage since 2017. The company connects millions of consumers with banks and financial institutions and operates in 14 markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia. By combining technology, data and strong local brands, Clar works to create a more transparent and efficient credit market.