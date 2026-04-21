Defence Ministry Inks Rs 975 Crore Contracts For TRAWL Assembly For T-72, T-90 Tanks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) In a bid to enhance Indian Army's minefield breaching capability, Defence Ministry on Tuesday said it has signed contracts with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Pvt Ltd for the procurement of TRAWL Assembly for T-72/T-90 Tanks for nearly Rs 975 crore.

According to an official statement, the TRAWL Assembly for T-72/T-90 Tanks is a critical equipment developed by DRDO which will enhance the minefield breaching capability of the Indian Army.

“It would generate additional capability of creating Vehicle Safe Lanes through minefields with anti-tank mines with proximity magnetic fuses, thus enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army,” said Defence Ministry.

The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh here.

The procurement marks a pivotal step towards modernising India's defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous industries, which will be a proud flag-bearer of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“This project has immense potential of direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the MSME sector through components' manufacturing,” the statement further added.

Meanwhile, last month, the defence ministry signed a major capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of two advanced Mountain Radars for the Indian Air Force.

The deal -- a significant boost to India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing -- valued at approximately Rs 1,950 crore, was formalised in the national capital in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

“Strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities under Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India, Ministry of Defence (MoD) has inked a major capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of two Mountain Radars, including associated equipment and required infrastructure for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore,” according to the ministry statement on March 31.