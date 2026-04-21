Addleshaw Goddard Launches Middle East Aviation Finance Practice With Senior Partner Appointment

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April, 2026: Addleshaw Goddard today announced the appointment of Shyamal Jeewoolall as Partner in its Middle East team, marking the launch of the firm's Aviation Finance practice in the region.

Shyamal joins from Holman Fenwick Willan (HFW), bringing extensive experience advising across the aviation sector, including airlines, aircraft leasing companies, banks and financial institutions. His expertise spans a broad range of asset finance transactions, including pre-delivery financings, export credit-backed financings, commercial debt financings, Islamic financings, restructuring, as well as the sale and purchase of aviation assets. Trained and qualified in London, Shyamal worked in Paris and Singapore before moving to Dubai more than a decade ago. Based out of Addleshaw Goddard's Dubai office, Shyamal will advise clients across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

During his time at HFW, Shyamal established and expanded the firm's Aircraft Finance practice internationally, leading the recruitment of partners across key global hubs including London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney.

His latest appointment reflects Addleshaw Goddard's continued investment in the Middle East and its ambition to build a market-leading aviation finance offering, supporting a growing client base across the region and globally.

Robin Hickman, Head of Middle East at Addleshaw Goddard, said:“Shyamal's appointment is a significant milestone for our Middle East business and marks the launch of our Aviation Finance practice in the region. His deep sector expertise and international track record will be instrumental as we expand our offering and support clients across increasingly complex and high-value aviation transactions.”

Commenting on his appointment, Shyamal Jeewoolall, Partner – Aviation Finance at Addleshaw Goddard adds:“I'm delighted to join Addleshaw Goddard at such an exciting time. The Middle East continues to be a key hub for aviation finance, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the firm to build a strong, integrated practice that delivers high-quality, commercially focused advice to our clients.”