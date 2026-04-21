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A Long-Overdue Wake-Up Call for DNS Security
(MENAFN- Procre8) The release of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication (SP) 800-81 Revision 3 marks a pivotal moment for the cybersecurity and networking community. For years, SP 800-81 has been regarded as the gold standard for DNS deployment and operational best practices. But until now, it lagged behind the rapid evolution of both the DNS protocol and the threat landscape.
That gap has finally been addressed.
Why This Update Matters
DNS remains one of the most critical, and paradoxically overlooked, services in modern IT environments. It underpins every digital interaction, yet too often operates quietly in the background, escaping the scrutiny applied to other parts of the security stack.
NIST SP 800-81r3 changes that dynamic.
This revision incorporates years of innovation in DNS technology, including:
•The rise of encrypted DNS (DoH, DoT) to protect user privacy and integrity
•Advances in DNS security controls and architectures
•Recognition of DNS as a strategic control plane, not just a utility service
Crucially, it also acknowledges the emerging role DNS will play in AI-enabled enterprises. With initiatives like the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) DNS for AI Discovery (DNSAID) draft, DNS is evolving into a foundational layer for service discovery, orchestration and trust in AI-driven environments.
In short, DNS is no longer just infrastructure. It is becoming mission-critical intelligence infrastructure.
For full details, see the updated NIST guidance: NIST SP 800-81r3
The Growing Risk of Ignoring DNS
Despite its importance, DNS continues to “fly under the radar” in many organizations.
•Network and IT teams focus on availability and performance
•Security teams often lack visibility into DNS risks and controls
This disconnect creates a dangerous blind spot.
We’ve already seen what happens when DNS fails or is exploited. The large-scale disruptions affecting major cloud providers like Azure and AWS in October 2025 demonstrated how systemic DNS issues can cascade into widespread outages. At the same time, threat actors are increasingly targeting DNS for command and control, data exfiltration and evasion.
For many organizations, DNS risk remains hidden, until it suddenly isn’t.
Protective DNS: From Niche to National Strategy
One of the most significant shifts reflected in SP 800-81r3 is the growing importance of Protective DNS (PDNS) as a frontline cybersecurity control.
Governments around the world are already moving in this direction:
•The U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)
•U.S. federal adoption through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other agencies
This is not a coincidence. Protective DNS provides a scalable, preventative control that can stop threats before they reach endpoints or users.
NIST’s updated guidance reinforces what many national cybersecurity agencies already recognize: DNS is one of the most effective, and underutilized, security enforcement points available.
The “Tick-Box” Trap in DNS Security
Despite growing awareness, many organizations have approached DNS security as a feature to be enabled, rather than a discipline to be engineered.
A common pattern is the reliance on existing security platforms, such as firewalls or secure web gateways, to provide “good enough” DNS protection. While these tools may offer DNS-related features, they were not designed to address the full scope of DNS risk.
This has led to a false sense of security.
NIST SP 800-81r3 makes it clear that DNS security is far broader and more complex than a single control point. It spans:
•Architecture and infrastructure design
•Availability and resilience engineering
•Data integrity and trust (e.g., DNSSEC)
•Privacy protections (e.g., encrypted DNS)
•Threat detection and prevention (e.g., Protective DNS)
•Operational visibility and governance
In other words, DNS security is not something that can be “bolted on.”
This shift is particularly important in the context of evolving regulation. Increasingly, regulators are focusing on outcomes. Resilience, risk reduction and service continuity. Rather than box-ticking exercises.
Organizations that rely on partial or superficial controls will struggle to demonstrate those outcomes.
To meet both the spirit and the letter of emerging requirements, organizations must adopt a holistic view of DNS security; one that aligns with the breadth of guidance outlined in SP 800-81r3.
Regulation Is Catching Up
If organizations haven’t yet prioritized DNS security, regulation may soon force the issue.
The European Union’s NIS2 Directive explicitly references NIST SP 800-81, cementing its position as the global benchmark for DNS best practices. This has significant implications:
•Over 180,000 organizations fall within the scope of NIS2.
•DNS will need to be addressed as part of cybersecurity and resilience strategies.
•National regulators are likely to adopt and enforce these best practices.
And this is just the beginning.
In the United Kingdom, the proposed Cyber Security and Resilience Bill signals a significant shift in how cyber risk will be regulated, particularly for critical infrastructure and essential digital services.
As this framework evolves, it is expected to drive more detailed technical expectations for organizations operating critical services. Given the central role DNS plays in those systems, it is difficult to envisage a scenario where DNS is not explicitly addressed, and where globally recognized best practices, such as those outlined in NIST SP 800-81r3, are not reflected in future guidance.
More broadly, there is a growing opportunity for regulators globally to align around common frameworks like SP 800-81r3. Doing so would bring:
•Consistency across jurisdictions
•Clarity for organizations navigating compliance
•Stronger security and resilience outcomes at both technical and business levels
A Critical Moment for Re-Evaluation
The release of SP 800-81r3 should serve as a clear signal: Now is the time to re-evaluate your DNS security strategy.
Organizations need to ask themselves:
•Do we have visibility into DNS activity across our environment?
•Are we leveraging DNS as a proactive security control?
•Is our architecture aligned with modern best practices and emerging standards?
•Are we prepared for regulatory expectations tied to DNS resilience?
For many, the honest answer will be “not yet.”
NIST SP 800-81r3 is more than just an update. It is a reset moment for how organizations think about DNS. It highlights a reality that can no longer be ignored:
•DNS is foundational to cybersecurity
•DNS is critical to resilience
•DNS will be central to the future of AI-driven networks
Organizations that act now can turn DNS into a strategic advantage. Those that don’t may soon find themselves catching up under pressure from regulators, or worse, in response to an incident.
That gap has finally been addressed.
Why This Update Matters
DNS remains one of the most critical, and paradoxically overlooked, services in modern IT environments. It underpins every digital interaction, yet too often operates quietly in the background, escaping the scrutiny applied to other parts of the security stack.
NIST SP 800-81r3 changes that dynamic.
This revision incorporates years of innovation in DNS technology, including:
•The rise of encrypted DNS (DoH, DoT) to protect user privacy and integrity
•Advances in DNS security controls and architectures
•Recognition of DNS as a strategic control plane, not just a utility service
Crucially, it also acknowledges the emerging role DNS will play in AI-enabled enterprises. With initiatives like the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) DNS for AI Discovery (DNSAID) draft, DNS is evolving into a foundational layer for service discovery, orchestration and trust in AI-driven environments.
In short, DNS is no longer just infrastructure. It is becoming mission-critical intelligence infrastructure.
For full details, see the updated NIST guidance: NIST SP 800-81r3
The Growing Risk of Ignoring DNS
Despite its importance, DNS continues to “fly under the radar” in many organizations.
•Network and IT teams focus on availability and performance
•Security teams often lack visibility into DNS risks and controls
This disconnect creates a dangerous blind spot.
We’ve already seen what happens when DNS fails or is exploited. The large-scale disruptions affecting major cloud providers like Azure and AWS in October 2025 demonstrated how systemic DNS issues can cascade into widespread outages. At the same time, threat actors are increasingly targeting DNS for command and control, data exfiltration and evasion.
For many organizations, DNS risk remains hidden, until it suddenly isn’t.
Protective DNS: From Niche to National Strategy
One of the most significant shifts reflected in SP 800-81r3 is the growing importance of Protective DNS (PDNS) as a frontline cybersecurity control.
Governments around the world are already moving in this direction:
•The U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)
•U.S. federal adoption through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other agencies
This is not a coincidence. Protective DNS provides a scalable, preventative control that can stop threats before they reach endpoints or users.
NIST’s updated guidance reinforces what many national cybersecurity agencies already recognize: DNS is one of the most effective, and underutilized, security enforcement points available.
The “Tick-Box” Trap in DNS Security
Despite growing awareness, many organizations have approached DNS security as a feature to be enabled, rather than a discipline to be engineered.
A common pattern is the reliance on existing security platforms, such as firewalls or secure web gateways, to provide “good enough” DNS protection. While these tools may offer DNS-related features, they were not designed to address the full scope of DNS risk.
This has led to a false sense of security.
NIST SP 800-81r3 makes it clear that DNS security is far broader and more complex than a single control point. It spans:
•Architecture and infrastructure design
•Availability and resilience engineering
•Data integrity and trust (e.g., DNSSEC)
•Privacy protections (e.g., encrypted DNS)
•Threat detection and prevention (e.g., Protective DNS)
•Operational visibility and governance
In other words, DNS security is not something that can be “bolted on.”
This shift is particularly important in the context of evolving regulation. Increasingly, regulators are focusing on outcomes. Resilience, risk reduction and service continuity. Rather than box-ticking exercises.
Organizations that rely on partial or superficial controls will struggle to demonstrate those outcomes.
To meet both the spirit and the letter of emerging requirements, organizations must adopt a holistic view of DNS security; one that aligns with the breadth of guidance outlined in SP 800-81r3.
Regulation Is Catching Up
If organizations haven’t yet prioritized DNS security, regulation may soon force the issue.
The European Union’s NIS2 Directive explicitly references NIST SP 800-81, cementing its position as the global benchmark for DNS best practices. This has significant implications:
•Over 180,000 organizations fall within the scope of NIS2.
•DNS will need to be addressed as part of cybersecurity and resilience strategies.
•National regulators are likely to adopt and enforce these best practices.
And this is just the beginning.
In the United Kingdom, the proposed Cyber Security and Resilience Bill signals a significant shift in how cyber risk will be regulated, particularly for critical infrastructure and essential digital services.
As this framework evolves, it is expected to drive more detailed technical expectations for organizations operating critical services. Given the central role DNS plays in those systems, it is difficult to envisage a scenario where DNS is not explicitly addressed, and where globally recognized best practices, such as those outlined in NIST SP 800-81r3, are not reflected in future guidance.
More broadly, there is a growing opportunity for regulators globally to align around common frameworks like SP 800-81r3. Doing so would bring:
•Consistency across jurisdictions
•Clarity for organizations navigating compliance
•Stronger security and resilience outcomes at both technical and business levels
A Critical Moment for Re-Evaluation
The release of SP 800-81r3 should serve as a clear signal: Now is the time to re-evaluate your DNS security strategy.
Organizations need to ask themselves:
•Do we have visibility into DNS activity across our environment?
•Are we leveraging DNS as a proactive security control?
•Is our architecture aligned with modern best practices and emerging standards?
•Are we prepared for regulatory expectations tied to DNS resilience?
For many, the honest answer will be “not yet.”
NIST SP 800-81r3 is more than just an update. It is a reset moment for how organizations think about DNS. It highlights a reality that can no longer be ignored:
•DNS is foundational to cybersecurity
•DNS is critical to resilience
•DNS will be central to the future of AI-driven networks
Organizations that act now can turn DNS into a strategic advantage. Those that don’t may soon find themselves catching up under pressure from regulators, or worse, in response to an incident.
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