403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bursaspor Sells Out Tens of Thousands of Season Tickets Within One Day
(MENAFN) Turkish football club Bursaspor has sold out all 39,000 of its available season tickets within just one day, marking a major surge in fan demand following its promotion, according to a club announcement.
The rapid sell-out came shortly after the team secured the championship title in the third-tier TFF 2. Lig, specifically the Red Group, over the weekend.
With the title win, Bursaspor confirmed its promotion to the TFF 1. Lig, elevating the club back into a higher competitive tier.
The strong ticket sales highlight renewed enthusiasm among supporters following the club’s successful campaign and return to a more prominent league position in Turkish football.
The rapid sell-out came shortly after the team secured the championship title in the third-tier TFF 2. Lig, specifically the Red Group, over the weekend.
With the title win, Bursaspor confirmed its promotion to the TFF 1. Lig, elevating the club back into a higher competitive tier.
The strong ticket sales highlight renewed enthusiasm among supporters following the club’s successful campaign and return to a more prominent league position in Turkish football.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment