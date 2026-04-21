Qatar Participates In 4Th Session Of International Hydrographic Organization Assembly In Monaco
Monaco: The State of Qatar participated in the meetings of the fourth assembly session of the International Hydrographic Organization, held in the Principality of Monaco.
The Qatari delegation was headed by Ambassador (non-resident) of the State of Qatar to the Principality of Monaco HE Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani.
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