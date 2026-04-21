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Nepal's Foreign Minister Meets With Qatar's Ambassado

Nepal's Foreign Minister Meets With Qatar's Ambassado


2026-04-21 07:09:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Kathmandu, Nepal: Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Shishir Khanal met with HE Mishaal bin Mohammed Ali Al-Ansari, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal.

During the meeting, the relations of cooperation between the two countries were reviewed.

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The Peninsula

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