403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nepal's Foreign Minister Meets With Qatar's Ambassado
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Kathmandu, Nepal: Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Shishir Khanal met with HE Mishaal bin Mohammed Ali Al-Ansari, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal.
During the meeting, the relations of cooperation between the two countries were reviewed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment