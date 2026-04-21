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Dr. Bharat Agravat Unveils Revolutionary“Organic Moringa Mouth Shot” Technique To Combat Mouth Burning Sensation And Accelerate OSMF Recovery
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, India, April 21, 2026 - Dr. Bharat Agravat, a renowned Dental Implant Surgeon with over 30 years of clinical expertise, today announced a breakthrough in organic oral care: the "Organic Agravat Moringa Mouth Shot." This innovative technique offers a natural, non-invasive solution for millions suffering from Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSMF) and chronic mouth burning sensations.
As Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSMF) cases rise globally due to tobacco and betel nut habits, patients frequently face the dual challenge of restricted mouth opening and agonizing burning sensations while eating. Dr. Agravat's latest protocol focuses on systemic healing through pharmaceutical-grade superfoods to complement traditional physical rehabilitation.
The Science of Reducing Mouth Burning Naturally The primary hurdle in OSMF recovery is chronic mucosal inflammation. Dr. Bharat Agravat emphasizes that topical treatments often fall short because they do not address underlying systemic damage.
"To reduce mouth burning sensation naturally, we must neutralize toxins at a cellular level," says Dr. Kartavya Agravat, Innovator of the QSG DIY Kit. "Organic Agravat Moringa contains 46 antioxidants and 90+ vital nutrients that specifically target stiff fibrous bands, softening them while calming the sensitive oral lining."
See video How to Reduce Mouth Burning Sensation Naturally, Organic Oral Care Agravat Moringa for OSMF Recovery watch video of the "Organic Agravat Moringa Mouth Shot" Technique:
What is the "Organic Agravat Moringa Mouth Shot" Technique?
The 1-Minute Habit Protocol:
The hallmark of this new era in oral wellness is a simple, 1-minute daily habit integrating local repair with systemic detoxification:
1) Prepare: Mix 1/2 teaspoon of Organic Agravat Moringa in lukewarm water.
2) Swish & Gargle: Swish vigorously for 30-60 seconds. This allows the antioxidants to be absorbed directly into the affected cheek tissues.
3) Swallow: Swallow the mixture to allow the nutrients to enter the bloodstream for deep, internal healing.
Doing this twice daily ensures that the patient is fighting OSMF both from the outside (local absorption) and the inside (systemic nutrition).
A New Standard in D2C Healthcare Marking a significant shift toward Organic Oral Care, Dr. Agravat Healthcare Ltd is providing a "Gold Standard" DIY home treatment. Currently an "Amazon's Choice" bestseller, Organic Agravat Moringa is helping patients globally transition from restricted opening to a healthy, full-smile recovery.
About Dr. Bharat Agravat, Dr Kartavya Agravat & Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited
- Dr. Bharat Agravat is an award-winning Dental Implant Surgeon and the innovator behind the world's first clinically tested OSMF Mouth Opening Kit. With a career spanning three decades, he has been at the forefront of dental innovation and oral cancer prevention.
- Dr. Kartavya Agravat is a Cosmetic Dental Surgeon and the innovator of the world's first clinically tested QSG DIY Kit. His mission-driven startup, which helps individuals quit gutkha and smoking at home, is supported by I-Hub and the Government of Gujarat. He is dedicated to leveraging clinical research to create accessible, life-changing healthcare solutions.
- Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited is a leading pharmaceutical and wellness company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. For over 18 years, the company has specialized in d2c healthcare solutions, exporting innovative oral care, Personal care, Nutraceutical and wellness products to over 18 countries. The company is committed to integrating ancient Ayurveda with modern clinical science to provide effective home-based recovery solutions.
Contact
Patients struggling with mouth burning or restricted mouth opening can start their journey to recovery today.
Order the Organic Agravat Moringa & OSMF Kit:
For Clinical Insights & Consultations:
Media Contact:
Dr Agravat Wellness Center, Sindhubhavan Road, Thaltej, Ahmedabad-380059, Gujarat, India.
Website:
As Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSMF) cases rise globally due to tobacco and betel nut habits, patients frequently face the dual challenge of restricted mouth opening and agonizing burning sensations while eating. Dr. Agravat's latest protocol focuses on systemic healing through pharmaceutical-grade superfoods to complement traditional physical rehabilitation.
The Science of Reducing Mouth Burning Naturally The primary hurdle in OSMF recovery is chronic mucosal inflammation. Dr. Bharat Agravat emphasizes that topical treatments often fall short because they do not address underlying systemic damage.
"To reduce mouth burning sensation naturally, we must neutralize toxins at a cellular level," says Dr. Kartavya Agravat, Innovator of the QSG DIY Kit. "Organic Agravat Moringa contains 46 antioxidants and 90+ vital nutrients that specifically target stiff fibrous bands, softening them while calming the sensitive oral lining."
See video How to Reduce Mouth Burning Sensation Naturally, Organic Oral Care Agravat Moringa for OSMF Recovery watch video of the "Organic Agravat Moringa Mouth Shot" Technique:
What is the "Organic Agravat Moringa Mouth Shot" Technique?
The 1-Minute Habit Protocol:
The hallmark of this new era in oral wellness is a simple, 1-minute daily habit integrating local repair with systemic detoxification:
1) Prepare: Mix 1/2 teaspoon of Organic Agravat Moringa in lukewarm water.
2) Swish & Gargle: Swish vigorously for 30-60 seconds. This allows the antioxidants to be absorbed directly into the affected cheek tissues.
3) Swallow: Swallow the mixture to allow the nutrients to enter the bloodstream for deep, internal healing.
Doing this twice daily ensures that the patient is fighting OSMF both from the outside (local absorption) and the inside (systemic nutrition).
A New Standard in D2C Healthcare Marking a significant shift toward Organic Oral Care, Dr. Agravat Healthcare Ltd is providing a "Gold Standard" DIY home treatment. Currently an "Amazon's Choice" bestseller, Organic Agravat Moringa is helping patients globally transition from restricted opening to a healthy, full-smile recovery.
About Dr. Bharat Agravat, Dr Kartavya Agravat & Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited
- Dr. Bharat Agravat is an award-winning Dental Implant Surgeon and the innovator behind the world's first clinically tested OSMF Mouth Opening Kit. With a career spanning three decades, he has been at the forefront of dental innovation and oral cancer prevention.
- Dr. Kartavya Agravat is a Cosmetic Dental Surgeon and the innovator of the world's first clinically tested QSG DIY Kit. His mission-driven startup, which helps individuals quit gutkha and smoking at home, is supported by I-Hub and the Government of Gujarat. He is dedicated to leveraging clinical research to create accessible, life-changing healthcare solutions.
- Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited is a leading pharmaceutical and wellness company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. For over 18 years, the company has specialized in d2c healthcare solutions, exporting innovative oral care, Personal care, Nutraceutical and wellness products to over 18 countries. The company is committed to integrating ancient Ayurveda with modern clinical science to provide effective home-based recovery solutions.
Contact
Patients struggling with mouth burning or restricted mouth opening can start their journey to recovery today.
Order the Organic Agravat Moringa & OSMF Kit:
For Clinical Insights & Consultations:
Media Contact:
Dr Agravat Wellness Center, Sindhubhavan Road, Thaltej, Ahmedabad-380059, Gujarat, India.
Website:
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