EET Group Partners With WEROCK To Expand Rugged IT Portfolio

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 21, 2026 3:14 am - Resellers and system integrators gain access to rugged Auto ID solutions and industrial computing solutions for demanding field and industrial applications.

EET Group has entered into a distribution agreement with WEROCK Technologies GmbH, expanding its portfolio of rugged IT solutions for demanding industrial and field environments. The partnership strengthens EET's offering in rugged Auto ID solutions as well as industrial computing and gives resellers and system integrators across Europe access to rugged, high-performance technology designed for reliable operation in harsh conditions.

WEROCK develops rugged IT systems for industries where downtime is critical, including manufacturing, transport and logistics, utilities, emergency services, and construction. Its portfolio is designed to support stable operations in demanding day-to-day use.

Through EET Group, partners gain access to WEROCK's rugged solutions for field service, logistics, and industrial workflows, backed by EET's local sales organisations, product expertise, and distribution capabilities.

A strategic fit with EET's industrial focus

WEROCK complements EET Group's existing portfolio in industrial IT, infrastructure, and professional solutions. By combining WEROCK's specialised rugged technology with EET's European distribution network and local market expertise, partners benefit from a broad product range, efficient logistics, and expert support from one trusted supplier.

“WEROCK strengthens our industrial portfolio with high-quality rugged solutions built for reliable performance in demanding environments. With this partnership, we make it easy for our partners to access durable, professional-grade technology at a competitive price point helping them deliver stable operations and long-term value to their customers” says Sébastien Marcos, Business Line Director, EMEA POS & Auto ID, EET Group

“At WEROCK, we develop rugged IT systems for environments where reliability is essential and downtime has real operational impact. Partnering with EET Group allows us to expand our reach across Europe and support more resellers and integrators with robust solutions for field service, logistics, and industrial workflows.” States Markus Nicoleit, CEO of WEROCK Technologies GmbH

WEROCK's product range includes rugged handheld PDAs, industrial barcode scanners, rugged tablets and notebooks, and industrial computers.

WEROCK products are now available through EET sales offices across Europe. Further information and a product overview are available here:

For more information about WEROCK, please visit

About WEROCK Technologies GmbH

WEROCK Technologies GmbH is a German manufacturer of rugged computers and IT systems for demanding environments. The company develops mobile and stationary solutions for manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, transport and logistics, emergency services, and construction. WEROCK delivers durable technology that ensures stable operations in professional and mission-critical settings.

About EET Group

The EET Group is a value-added IT distributor operating across Europe with more than 30 years of experience. The company is represented in 23 European markets, carries over 1,100 brands in its product range, and supplies customers in more than 70 countries. With over 450 product experts, the EET Group supports B2B partners with product expertise, logistics competence, and digital services.