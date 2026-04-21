Russian Forces Fire On Donetsk Region 1,354 Times

According to Ukrinform, the regional police reported this on Telegram.

“On April 20, the police recorded 1,354 enemy strikes along the front line and in the region's residential areas... Thirty civilian objects were damaged, including 14 residential buildings,” the statement said.

It is noted that eight settlements were attacked, including the cities of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, and Sloviansk; the towns of Malotaranivka and Raihorodok; and the villages of Pryvillia and Torske.

In particular, Sloviansk endured two airstrikes overnight. On Monday at 11:20 p.m., the Russians dropped a KAB-250 bomb on the city center, damaging three apartment buildings and two shopping pavilions.

On Tuesday at 5:50 a.m., the enemy struck a residential neighborhood with a 1.5-ton bomb. A 68-year-old civilian couple and their 36-year-old son were injured. An educational institution was destroyed. Fifteen apartment buildings and two private homes, two pharmacies, three stores, a notary's office, and a beauty salon were damaged.

As a result of a UAV strike in Kramatorsk, an infrastructure facility was damaged; in Druzhkivka, a private home and a utility building were damaged.

The Russians attacked Mykolaivka four times-damaging eight apartment buildings, two administrative buildings, a market, a sports complex, an educational institution, a community center, an office building, a hotel, and factory workshops.

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In Raihorodok and Torske, one private home was damaged in each town, and in Pryvillia, a civilian vehicle was damaged.

As reported, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, an educational institution was destroyed, and three people were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes during the night of April 20–21.