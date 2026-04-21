Western Exploration Confirms Geochemical Similarities Of Gravel Creek To Other Northern Nevada High-Grade Miocene Epithermal Au-Ag Systems
|Hole
|Type
| Elev
(m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
|WG456
|C
|1716
|631.1
|633.1
|2.0
|12.77
|780.9
|WG456
|C
|1644
|727.6
|730.6
|3.0
|5.42
|113.0
|WG457
|C
|1592
|686.7
|687.5
|0.7
|138.82
|403.4
|WG457
|C
|1574
|706.5
|707.4
|0.9
|52.46
|1,278.0
|WG459
|C
|1711
|543.89
|547.58
|3.69
|16.66
|458.6
|WG459
|C
|1610
|651.36
|657.46
|6.10
|8.52
|333.5
|WG380
|RC
|1768
|446.65
|460.37
|13.72
|8.82
|151.8
|WG417
|RC
|1756
|440.55
|443.60
|3.05
|40.05
|1,144.0
|WG450
|C
|1746
|409.92
|410.23
|0.31
|37.10
|1,951.0
|WG391
|RC
|1728
|410.06
|426.83
|16.77
|15.18
|173.1
|WG443
|C
|1715
|394.51
|414.94
|20.43
|9.77
|145.4
|WG391
|C
|1702
|437.50
|455.79
|18.29
|7.71
|127.3
|WG434
|C
|1693
|490.85
|493.90
|3.05
|12.02
|549.0
|WG439
|C
|1684
|477.44
|484.76
|7.32
|11.44
|199.1
|WG397
|RC
|1681
|461.89
|486.28
|24.39
|7.00
|61.0
|WG407
|RC
|1674
|515.24
|527.44
|12.20
|8.27
|169.6
|WG434
|C
|1597
|588.41
|590.55
|2.13
|29.59
|900.6
|WG377
|RC
|1579
|603.50
|608.08
|4.58
|23.36
|799.2
|WG408
|C
|1264
|957.32
|963.41
|6.10
|29.90
|72.4
C = Core; RC = Reverse Circulation
Table 2. Wood Gulch Intersections in Figure 3
Wood Gulch (Mined Intercepts)
|Hole
|Type
| Elev
(m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
|WG-134
|RC
|2286
|1.52
|12.20
|10.67
|25.01
|32.4
|WG-145
|RC
|2263
|28.96
|38.10
|9.14
|27.88
|162.5
|WG-125
|RC
|2261
|21.34
|35.06
|13.72
|27.57
|144.1
|WG-159
|RC
|2259
|22.86
|36.58
|13.72
|72.12
|463.9
|WG-150
|RC
|2257
|18.29
|30.48
|12.19
|6.62
|9.0
|WG-135
|C
|2256
|36.27
|45.72
|9.45
|25.45
|72.0
|WG-176
|RC
|2154
|59.44
|67.06
|7.62
|9.63
|25.4
C = Core; RC = Reverse Circulation
Notes:
- True widths have not been determined All intervals are downhole lengths Composite intervals calculated using a 3.0 g/t Au cutoff with maximum 3m internal dilution
Multiple priority target areas have been identified that warrant drilling for resource expansion and generative discovery, with the objective of expanding the global WG-GC resource to 1.5M oz Au and 30.0M oz Ag.
Paradigm Capital initiates coverage
On April 9, 2026, Paradigm Capital initiated coverage on Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX & OTCQX: WEXPF). Paradigm Capital is an independent investment dealer providing equity research to institutional and professional investors. Its research is proprietary and not publicly distributed.
About Western Exploration
Western Exploration is advancing the 100% owned Aura Project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada. The Aura Project contains NI 43-101 compliant gold and silver resources in the Doby George and Gravel Creek-Wood Gulch areas. Western Exploration is comprised of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aim to lead the company to becoming North America's premiere gold and silver development company.
Additional information regarding Western Exploration can be found on Western Exploration's corporate website ( ) on SEDAR+ ( ) under Western Exploration's issuer profile.
For more information please contact:
Darcy Marud
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (775) 329-8119
Email: ...
Nichole Cowles
Investor Relations
Telephone: 775-240-4172
Email: ...
Qualified Person Approval
The scientific and technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Hawksworth, General Manager of the Western Exploration's Aura Project, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Quality Assurance - Quality Control
Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (" QA/QC ") and the interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.
Reverse circulation drilling and sampling on 5' (1.52m) intervals was completed by Envirotech Drilling (Winnemucca, Nevada based). Samples were collected by Western Exploration geologists at the drill site and transported Western Exploration's warehouse/logging facility in Mountain City. Chip trays were photographed and logged by company geologists. Sample intervals were recorded. Quality control (QC) samples were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream with all sample shipments, including blanks, core duplicates and reference materials, to monitor laboratory performance. Samples were kept in the secure Mountain City facility until transported for assay.
Reverse Circulation samples were transported by ALS drivers to the ALS prep facility in Elko, Nevada. Samples are being analyzed for gold using ALS CHEMEX fire assay procedure Au-AA13, with over limits being analyzed by Au_GRA21. Samples are being analyzed for silver and a 40 element suite using ALS Chemex procedure ME-ICP41,, with over limits being analyzed by Ag_GRA21.
Please see below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" for further details regarding the risks facing Western Exploration.
For additional information on the Aura Project, please see the Technical Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ ( ) under Western Exploration's issuer profile and on Western Exploration's corporate website ( ).
Cautionary Statements Regarding Estimates of Mineral Resources
This news release uses the terms measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" (CIM) incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.
Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. On October 31, 2018, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules (" S-K 1300 ") that are more closely aligned with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, although there are some differences in the two standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits contain in this release may not be comparable with information made public by U.S. companies that report in accordance with S-K 1300.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the significance of the results of the 2023 drill program; the accuracy of results from prior exploration activities conducted at the Aura Project; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Doby George, Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek mineral deposits; the potential to greatly expand resources within the Gravel Creek mineralized system; future drilling at the Aura Project; the significance of historic exploration activities and results; the ability to expand the existing mineral resources at the Aura Project. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Western Exploration to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in respect of the Aura Project; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Western Exploration cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Western Exploration nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Western Exploration does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements and forward-looking information made in this news release concerning Western Exploration, see the management information circular dated November 12, 2021, available electronically under Western Exploration's issuer profile on SEDAR ( ). The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Western Exploration reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Western Exploration disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Western Exploration Inc.
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