MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sun Summit Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

April 21, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) (" Sun Summit " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") for the JD Project, located in the Toodoggone Mining District, British Columbia (the " Technical Report ").

The Technical Report is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the JD Property, Toodoggone Region, BC" and dated March 4, 2026 (with an effective date of January 23, 2026), which was prepared for Sun Summit by the Authors (as defined herein). A copy of the Technical report is available on SEDAR+ ( ) under Sun Summit's issuer profile, and on the Company's website ( ).

"We are pleased to announce the completion of an important milestone for the evolution of the JD Project," said Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals. "Preparation and disclosure of this Technical Report facilitates the opportunity for continued development of more advanced steps such as metallurgical testing and a mineral resource estimate, and demonstrates to the wider mining and investment community the robust nature of the JD Project and the continued upside as we advance exploration."

He continued: "The Technical Report showcases the extensive geological modelling and compilation work that the Company has done over the past three years. The spatial distribution of the mineral zonation, and various styles of mineralization, suggest the current drilling represents potentially a much larger system at both the Creek and Finn zones. These zones are open at depth and along strike, and indicate potential to significantly expand the project mineralized footprint. We look forward to announcing positive metallurgical results in the next quarter of 2026 and results from the inaugural mineral resource estimate expected in Q1 of 2027."

Key Report Findings and Recommendations

The Company's exploration programs since 2024 have improved our understanding of numerous epithermal-related and porphyry-related targets across the JD Project:

Detailed geological mapping across the JD Project has helped define several epithermal-related targets and has established a robust stratigraphic framework for future exploration. Drilling confirmed and expanded known zones of epithermal-related gold-silver mineralization, and tested new targets generated from geophysics and surface geochemistry. Drilling also provided first-ever oriented core and systematic downhole data through continuous sampling. Drilling at the Creek zone confirmed the presence of high-grade, epithermal-related vein-hosted and disseminated gold mineralization with successful step-out intersections demonstrating significant expansion potential. Drill results from the Finn and Ag Carbonate zones confirmed continuity of silver-gold mineralization associated with epithermal-related quartz-carbonate veining and breccias. Drilling at the Fericrete and Belle South targets evaluated previously undrilled targets, and intersected alteration and mineralization consistent with large, porphyry-related hydrothermal systems. Interpretation and modeling of new and historical drill results have identified additional targets and confirmed and expanded zones of previously identified mineralization. The Technical Report concludes there is a strong technical basis for continued exploration across the JD Project.

Recommendations

The JD Project remains a property of merit and further exploration work is recommended.

Mineralization in the Creek zone remains open along strike and at depth, and future work should continue to evaluate potential continuity within the 4.5 km Creek-Finn Corridor. Drilling at the Finn zone confirmed the continuity of near-surface, high-grade gold-silver mineralization and the down-dip extent of disseminated, bulk-tonnage-style mineralization, which requires follow-up. Drilling at the Belle South target tested the porphyry potential of the area; the lithologies and alteration assemblages intersected suggest proximity to a significant porphyry-related hydrothermal system, which warrants follow-up drill testing. The Technical Report recommends a two phased exploration program comprising (i) CAD$6.94 million of recommended work in Phase 1, and (ii) CAD$3.92 million of work in Phase 2, for a total recommended work program of approximately CAD$10.86 million (assuming completion of both phases). Phase 1 includes resource and exploration drilling to expand on known mineralization, including 7,000 metres of drilling focused at the Creek and Finn zones. Phase 2 includes additional follow up resource and exploration drilling, including 3,000 metres to infill and expand the Creek and Finn zones, contingent on positive results from Phase 1. Additional geological mapping, soil and rock geochemistry, ground IP geophysical surveys, and airborne geophysics are recommended to investigate the full extent of the project area, with more focused work at targets identified in Phase 1.

About the Technical Report

The information presented herein is derived from the Technical Report. The Technical Report summarizes the geology, areas of mineralization, historical exploration, and recent work completed on the JD Project by the Company, and provides recommendations for additional work.

Samples referenced in the Technical Report were collected through industry-standard exploration methods, including prospecting, soil sampling, channel sampling, and diamond drilling programs. These samples were prepared, processed, and analyzed at accredited laboratories using appropriate analytical techniques, including ICP-based multi-element methods.

Quality assurance and quality control (" QA/QC ") procedures included the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples at regular intervals throughout the sampling process, in addition to internal laboratory QA/QC protocols. Based on these procedures, the analytical results are considered reliable for the purposes of this disclosure.

Certain information disclosed herein relating to historical exploration activities conducted by previous operators is historical in nature. A qualified person has not verified this data, and therefore it should not be relied upon. However, the Company considers such information relevant as an exploration guide in assessing the mineralization potential of the JD Project.

The authors of the Technical Report are Andrew Turner, P.Geo., and Emily Laycock, P.Geo., of APEX Geoscience Ltd. (collectively, the " Authors "). Each of the Authors is a "qualified person" (within the meaning of NI 43-101) and independent of Sun Summit (within the meaning of Section 1.5 of NI 43-101). The Authors have collectively 50 years of geological experience and have been involved in all aspects of mineral exploration and mineral resource estimations for precious and base metal mineral projects and deposits, in particular, extensive experience in epithermal gold-silver mineralized systems in the Toodoggone region of British Columbia.

Mr. Turner conducted a site visit of the JD Project for verification purposes on October 14, 2025. This site visit was completed with the objective of verifying the reported geology, alteration, and mineralization of the JD Project, and to independently collect verification samples to be submitted for assay. Ms. Emily Laycock has been extensively involved in planning and field execution of the Company's exploration programs at the JD Project since 2024.

Recent exploration

During the 2024 and 2025 exploration programs, a total of 33 HQ-diameter diamond drillholes totaling 9,408 m were completed across the Creek, Ferricrete, Ag Carbonate, Finn, and Belle South zones at the JD Project. Drilling was designed to confirm and expand previously identified zones of gold-silver mineralization, to test new targets generated from geophysics and surface geochemistry, and to collect systematic downhole data through continuous sampling.

At the Creek zone, drilling confirmed the presence of high-grade epithermal-related, vein-hosted and disseminated gold mineralization with successful step-out intersections demonstrating expansion potential. Drilling at Ferricrete and Belle South tested previously undrilled porphyry-style targets and intersected alteration and mineralization consistent with large porphyry-related hydrothermal systems.

Results from the Finn and Ag Carbonate zones confirmed continuity of silver-gold mineralization associated with quartz-carbonate veining and breccias.

Overall, the results achieved by the 2024 and 2025 exploration programs completed by Sun Summit at the JD Project have identified new targets, as well as having confirmed and expanded zones of previously identified mineralization, and provide a strong technical basis for continued exploration at the JD Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P.Geo., a "qualified person" (within the meaning of NI 43-101).

The Company confirms that there is no new material scientific or technical information with respect to the JD Project that is not included in the Technical Report.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone Mining District in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective, deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold and Silver's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resources' AuRORA project, and Centerra Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry, and geophysics, has been carried out on the property; however, the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory Project in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C. Further details are available at .

On behalf of the board of directors

Niel Marotta

Chief Executive Officer & Director

...

For further information, contact:

Matthew Benedetto, Simone Capital

...

Tel. 416-817-1226

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the continued development of more advanced steps such as metallurgical testing and a mineral resource estimate on the JD Project; favourable financial benefits to the Company as the Company advances exploration of the JD Project; potential and ability of the Company to significantly expand the JD Project's mineralized footprint; results of metallurgical testing at the JD Project and timing of announcement of the same; results from the inaugural mineral resource estimate of the JD Project, and timing of announcement of the same. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Sun Summit cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Sun Summit nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Sun Summit to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property, option and royalty interests in the JD Gold Project; the ability of Sun Summit to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Sun Summit does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Sun Summit Minerals Corp.