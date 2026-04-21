21 Killed After Over-Crowded Bus Falls Off Hill In Udhampur

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)At least 21 people were killed and 51 others injured on Monday after an overcrowded passenger bus plunged nearly 100 metres down a hillside in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, crushing an auto-rickshaw before landing upside down on the road below, officials said.

The accident occurred around 10 am near Kagort village in the Ramnagar area when the private bus, carrying over 65 passengers including women and students, lost control while negotiating a blind curve. Most of those onboard were daily commuters travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

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An Army convoy passing along the stretch immediately launched rescue operations. The effort proved extremely challenging as the bus was reduced to a mangled heap of iron, with its top portion almost completely torn off. Local residents joined police and Army personnel in pulling out victims from the wreckage.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma said 15 passengers died on the spot, while others succumbed later in hospitals. Two critically injured victims died during treatment at Udhampur District Hospital, taking the toll to 21.

Over 50 Injured, Some Critical

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said 51 people are undergoing treatment, with 43 admitted at Udhampur District Hospital and others in Ramnagar. Two critically injured patients have been shifted to Government Medical College, Jammu for specialised care.

Dulloo stressed the need for strict monitoring of traffic violations, including overloading, vehicle fitness and driver eligibility, to prevent such accidents in the future.

Read Also Cries, Chaos, Courage: Survivors Recall Udhampur Bus Tragedy Video- Udhampur Bus Accident: 21 Dead, Several Injured

Condolences Pour In

Following the tragic bus accident in Udhampur that left 21 people dead and dozens injured, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives. The Prime Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also announced relief from the CM's Relief Fund, including Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries, stating it as an immediate support measure for affected families.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the administration, police, SDRF and health department to ensure all necessary assistance.

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In a post on X, the LG said,“Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the Udhampur bus accident.

In a message posted on X, Shah said the road accident in Udhampur is extremely tragic.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration is fully engaged with utmost promptness in relief and rescue operations. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured” he said.

The chief minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post on Omar said:“The government stands firmly with the victims and their families in this hour of grief, and that all necessary assistance is being extended.”

Former chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma also expressed grief over the incident.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, who represents the Udhampur constituency in the Lok Sabha, condoled the tragedy and is expected to visit the injured in the hospitals on Tuesday evening.