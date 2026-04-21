Bangladesh, Australia Discuss Expanding Educational Migration Opportunities

Dhaka: Bangladesh and Australia have held high-level talks to expand educational migration opportunities, with a strong focus on increasing student mobility, scholarships, and academic collaboration.

The issue was highlighted during a meeting between Commerce Adviser Khandaker Abdul Mukadir and Australian High Commissioner Susan Ryle, where both sides emphasized the growing importance of education as a pillar of bilateral relations.

The meeting, held on April 21 at the Secretariat in Dhaka, covered a wide range of issues, including bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation, but education emerged as a key area of shared priority, read a press release.

High Commissioner Ryle noted that around 28,000 Bangladeshi students are currently studying in Australia, reflecting a steady rise in educational migration and reinforcing Australia's position as a preferred destination for higher education among Bangladeshi students. She highlighted opportunities to further expand scholarships, research collaboration, and institutional partnerships.

Officials from both sides acknowledged that student mobility is playing an increasingly important role in strengthening people-to-people ties, while also contributing to skills development and knowledge exchange.

Commerce Adviser Mukadir said the government is working to create a more investment-friendly environment and is keen to enhance cooperation in education alongside trade and economic sectors. He stressed the importance of building human capital through international education and expressed interest in increasing access to scholarships and training opportunities for Bangladeshi students.

The adviser also invited greater Australian investment in Bangladesh, particularly in renewable energy, including solar power generation, noting that the government is prioritizing job creation, industrial growth, and activation of underutilized assets in the sector.

According to the Australian side, bilateral trade between the two countries currently stands at approximately AUD 5.14 billion and continues to grow steadily. A high-level Australian delegation is also exploring opportunities in green energy, innovation, and technology cooperation.

Both countries expressed optimism about further expanding collaboration not only in trade and investment but also in education, skills development, and institutional capacity building. Officials indicated that broadening educational migration pathways will remain a central component of future Bangladesh–Australia engagement.

Senior officials, including Commerce Ministry Secretary (routine duty) Md. Abdur Rahim Khan, were present at the meeting.

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