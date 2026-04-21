War Scars Remain: Deminers Clear Explosive Minefields In Sudan's Capital

In the heart of Khartoum, a city once filled with life and laughter, deminers now walk a deadly path. Armed with metal detectors and courage, teams from the Danish Refugee Council and local partners are working tirelessly to clear explosive remnants left behind after the devastating conflict between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces. What was once a beloved public park is now a dangerous minefield. Despite the military reclaiming the capital, vast areas remain unsafe, with hidden landmines posing a constant threat to returning civilians. More than 1.8 million people have already come back to the city-but safety is far from guaranteed. 0:00 Khartoum Turns Deadly: Hidden Minefields 1:10 Deminers Risk Lives Clearing War Explosives 2:42 Millions Return, But Danger Still Lurks Underground

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