6 GRP Personnel Suspended In Gwalior For Assaulting Food Vendors

Six personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) have been suspended following allegations of assaulting food vendors in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when two food vendors on a bike were on their way to supply food in the Rajdhani Express. The vendors were stopped by GRP personnel, and an argument broke out between the GRP constables and the vendors. The matter escalated, and they were allegedly assaulted by the GRP personnel.

Later, the vendors lodged a complaint with the GRP police station about the issue. The incident was further reported to senior officials. Following this, an inquiry was initiated and based on initial findings, six constables identified as Yogesh Jaat, Manoj Jaat, Ashish Chaurasia, Vikas Solanki, Naman Kumar, and Nihal Singh have been suspended.

Police Inquiry Underway

GRP Station House Officer (SHO) Deepashikha Tomar said, "Two food vendors were travelling on a motorcycle to deliver food to the Bilaspur Rajdhani Express. During this, they were moving at a high speed, resulting in the GRP constables stopping them and questioning why they were driving so fast. This exchange led to an altercation between the constables and the vendors. The dispute escalated further, grew serious, and information reached senior officials. Following which, taking cognisance of the incident, six constables were suspended."

When questioned whether the vendors were operating legally, SHO Tomar stated that preliminary questioning had been conducted, and their identity cards were recovered; however, a formal investigation into this aspect is still underway.

"A departmental inquiry is currently being conducted into the matter, and further action will be taken based on the findings," she added. (ANI)

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