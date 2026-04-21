Philippines SEC Flags Dydx, Six Unauthorized Crypto Platforms

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a public investor alert cautioning Filipinos against investing in dYdX and six other crypto trading platforms. The regulator stated that these platforms are not registered or authorized to solicit investments in the country, raising concerns about investor protection and regulatory compliance.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the SEC named dYdX, Aevo, gTrade, Pacifica, Orderly, Deriv and Ostium, asserting that, based on its findings, the platforms appear to be offering investments to the public in exchange for promised returns, profits or interest. The commission emphasized that none of the listed entities are registered or authorized under the Philippines' crypto-asset service provider (CASP) framework, which requires firms offering crypto-related services to obtain licenses and meet capital and operational requirements.

The SEC warned that individuals promoting any of the listed platforms in the Philippines may face criminal liability under the Securities Regulation Code. Under Sections 28 and 73 of the law, violators could be fined up to 5 million Philippine pesos (about $89,000) or imprisoned for up to 21 years, or both.

The advisory underscores a broader shift toward stricter enforcement in the Philippines, where regulators have increasingly moved from warnings to access restrictions. As part of this trend, regulators blocked access to Coinbase and Gemini on December 24, 2025, as part of their broader crackdown on unlicensed CASPs. This moment marked a significant escalation in the country's approach to crypto-market oversight.

The SEC warns that dYdX, Aevo, gTrade, Pacifica, Orderly, Deriv and Ostium are not registered or authorized to solicit investments in the Philippines. Compliance with the CASP framework is mandatory for firms offering crypto-related services, including licensing and meeting capital and operational requirements. Violations carry potential criminal penalties under the Securities Regulation Code, including fines up to PHP 5 million and imprisonment up to 21 years. The case reflects a broader enforcement shift within the Philippines, moving from advisory warnings to direct access restrictions on unlicensed platforms. Regulatory tension in the region continues to shape the operating environment for both unregistered operators and licensed players seeking to serve Filipino investors.

Key takeawaysRegulatory framework and CASP licensing in the Philippines

The SEC's CASP framework regulates entities that provide crypto-asset services within the Philippines. Under this regime, platforms must secure the appropriate licenses and satisfy capital adequacy, governance, and operational standards before offering services to the public. The current advisory reiterates that the listed platforms have not demonstrated compliance with these requirements, creating a clear risk posture for investors who engage with them. The Securities Regulation Code, particularly Sections 28 and 73, governs the liability of individuals and entities that promote or solicit investments in unregistered offerings, reinforcing the bounds of permissible activity for crypto platforms in the country.

In this context, the Philippine authorities have signaled a tightening of enforcement that aligns with global regulatory intent to reduce unregistered or non-compliant crypto operations. The SEC's release also underscores the need for rigorous vetting by market participants and third-party promoters to ensure that offerings meet local legal and prudential standards before presenting them to Filipino residents.

Enforcement actions and investor protection concerns

The advisory comes amid an active enforcement posture designed to safeguard investors from unregistered and potentially risky platforms. By warning promoters of criminal liability and detailing possible penalties, the SEC aims to deter both direct solicitations and ancillary marketing that could mislead the public into engaging with non-compliant services. The regulatory approach reflects a preference for robust licensing and oversight to mitigate systemic risks associated with crypto trading and investment schemes lacking proper registration.

The Philippines' enforcement trajectory has included high-profile actions targeting unlicensed platforms. In 2024, regulators moved to block access to Binance after a compliance deadline expired and directed app stores to remove the trading platform's mobile app from local devices. The pattern continued into 2025, with further advisories naming major exchanges such as OKX, Bybit, KuCoin and Kraken for offering crypto services without registration. These measures illustrate the authorities' willingness to restrict access and sanction non-compliant operators, reinforcing the importance of licensing as a prerequisite for market participation.

For legitimate players, the landscape remains one of continued growth within a regulated framework. Examples include PDAX's partnership with Toku to enable stablecoin salary payouts, and GoTyme Bank's digital banking initiative that expanded into crypto services with Alpaca, signaling a bifurcated market where compliant firms can innovate under regulatory supervision while unregistered platforms face increasing scrutiny and enforcement risk.

According to Cointelegraph, regulators have broadened the crackdown to encompass unlicensed virtual-asset service providers and established crypto exchanges, underscoring a pervasive policy shift toward greater accountability and consumer protection in crypto markets.

Broader policy context and international implications

The Philippines' enhanced enforcement stack sits within a broader global push to codify crypto-asset activities through licensing, reserve capital requirements, and transparent operations. While the specifics of each jurisdiction differ, the trend toward stricter control-especially over platforms that solicit investments or promise returns-has become a common feature of regulatory narratives in many markets. In this environment, policymakers are balancing innovation with investor protection, financial stability, and anti-money-laundering (AML) objectives.

From a policy and market-structure perspective, the Philippines' actions may influence cross-border service models and partner ecosystems. For institutions operating in or contemplating entry into the Philippine market, the CASP licensing regime creates a clear compliance highway: robust governance, capital adequacy, and ongoing regulatory reporting. As global standards evolve, the Philippine approach also interacts with broader conversations around licensing equivalence, cross-border enforcement cooperation, and the alignment of local rules with regional and international AML/KYC norms, as well as potential synergies or frictions with frameworks such as MiCA in the European Union.

For investors and corporate users, the evolving landscape emphasizes due diligence and validation of licensure status, functional licensing, and the governance posture of entities offering crypto-related services in the Philippines. It also highlights the importance of internal compliance programs, risk assessments, and clear communication channels to ensure alignment with local securities laws and crypto-asset regulations.

Closing perspective: the SEC's public advisory marks a continuing phase of regulatory consolidation in the Philippines, with further guidance and potential licensing clarifications likely to follow as authorities refine the CASP regime and solidify enforcement norms. Market participants should monitor forthcoming regulatory filings and policy updates to anticipate changes in licensing criteria, enforcement timing, and permissible product offerings.

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