Latin Goodness Foods Expands Maspanadas Nationwide Through Partnership With Dot Foods

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville, Maryland, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Goodness Foods (LGF), maker of Maspanadas, today announced a national distribution partnership with Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistributor in North America. The agreement makes MasPanadas products available nationwide to operators, retailers and distributors through Dot's expansive distribution network.

Founded in 2017, Latin Goodness Foods has rapidly expanded both retail and foodservice distribution of Maspanadas, a line Latin-inspired empanadas made with real ingredients. The brand currently serves college and university dining programs, hospitality venues and national foodservice operators like Sodexo, and has secured retail distribution with nationwide retailers including Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market. MasPanadas is also scheduled to launch this summer in Walmart through its Open Call program.

The Dot Foods partnership marks a strategic milestone in LGF's national expansion, enabling the company to scale distribution efficiently without adding operational complexity for operators or distributors.

“Partnering with Dot Foods is an exciting step forward for us,” said Margarita Womack, Founder and CEO of Latin Goodness Foods.“It means more distributors, retailers and operators - whether they're national chains, local cafés, or convenience retailers - can easily bring MasPanadas to their customers. We've always believed in making bold, Latin-inspired flavors accessible and easy to serve, and this partnership helps us do just that while continuing to grow alongside our foodservice partners.”

MasPanadas are inspired by Latin-American street-food tradition and crafted for today's convenience-driven consumer. Each empanada is filled with real ingredients and can be prepared in minutes - delivering authentic flavor with operational ease for all partners.

With national foodservice distribution now underway and retail expansion accelerating, Latin Goodness Foods plans to scale manufacturing capacity and introduce new flavors and formats while maintaining its Latin-inspired culinary heritage.

Join us at the Dot Innovations 2026 Trade Show in Houston, TX from April 22–24. Stop by Booth 763 to sample MasPanadas and see what makes our products a standout in prepared frozen meals.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Heather Holmes Publicity For Good... +1 (445) 308-1776