Guardforce AI Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results
| Guardforce AI Co., Limited
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|For the years ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|(Restated)
|(Restated)
|Continuing operations:
|Revenue
|$
|35,232,701
|$
|32,635,191
|$
|32,649,834
|Cost of sales
|(29,947,033
|)
|(27,719,050
|)
|(28,513,107
|)
|Gross profit
|5,285,668
|4,916,141
|4,136,727
|Provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables
|(16,995
|)
|(210,437
|)
|(96,877
|)
|Allowance for expected credit losses on a related party receivable
|-
|-
|(5,637,527
|)
|Impairment loss on goodwill
|-
|(30,575
|)
|(2,267,583
|)
|Impairment loss on intangible assets
|-
|(188,797
|)
|(3,713,551
|)
|Provision for withholding taxes receivable
|(149,838
|)
|(4,339
|)
|(683,344
|)
|Provision for obsolete inventory
|-
|-
|(3,797,552
|)
|Impairment loss on fixed assets
|-
|-
|(3,682,789
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,350,800
|)
|(1,849,356
|)
|(1,101,800
|)
|Research and development expense
|(837,719
|)
|(388,888
|)
|-
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(8,807,640
|)
|(8,950,790
|)
|(11,553,779
|)
|Operating loss
|(5,877,324
|)
|(6,707,041
|)
|(28,398,075
|)
|Other income, net
|133,253
|353,822
|437,608
|Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net
|(19,825
|)
|5,760
|305,026
|Finance income/(costs), net
|471,374
|338,887
|(652,517
|)
|Loss before income tax from continuing operations
|(5,292,522
|)
|(6,008,572
|)
|(28,307,958
|)
|Provision for income tax benefit/(expense)
|6,394
|125,925
|(434,320
|)
|Net loss for the year from continuing operations
|(5,286,128
|)
|(5,882,647
|)
|(28,742,278
|)
|Discontinued operations:
|Net (loss)/profit for the year from discontinued operations
|(1,356,923
|)
|37,947
|(847,104
|)
|Net loss for the year
|(6,643,051
|)
|(5,844,700
|)
|(29,589,382
|)
|Net loss for the year attributable to:
|Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company
|(6,657,185
|)
|(5,864,165
|)
|(29,571,661
|)
|Net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|14,134
|19,465
|(17,721
|)
|Net loss for the year
|(6,643,051
|)
|(5,844,700
|)
|(29,589,382
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(4.53
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company from continuing operations
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(4.40
|)
|Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company from discontinued operations
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.13
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computation:
|Basic and diluted
|21,921,204
|11,161,053
|6,531,918
| Guardforce AI Co., Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|As of December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|24,545,290
|$
|21,936,422
|Restricted cash
|-
|27,642
|Trade receivables, net
|4,947,264
|5,922,345
|Other current assets
|2,441,038
|2,291,439
|Withholding taxes receivable, net
|902,845
|393,960
|Inventories
|21,519
|274,854
|Other financial assets at amortized cost
|77,100
|-
|Assets held for sale
|1,150,324
|-
|Total current assets
|34,085,380
|30,846,662
|Non-current assets:
|Restricted cash
|2,322,790
|1,432,738
|Property, plant and equipment
|3,088,905
|3,183,856
|Right-of-use assets
|4,523,309
|2,268,022
|Intangible assets, net
|1,057,144
|2,300,951
|Goodwill
|-
|411,862
|Withholding taxes receivable, net
|2,325,281
|1,967,826
|Deferred tax assets, net
|1,418,174
|1,281,531
|Other non-current assets
|272,827
|998,971
|Total non-current assets
|15,008,430
|13,845,757
|Total assets
|$
|49,093,810
|$
|44,692,419
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables and other current liabilities
|$
|3,158,254
|$
|4,549,364
|Borrowings
|-
|44,232
|Lease liabilities
|2,141,509
|1,670,909
|Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale
|1,111,804
|-
|Total current liabilities
|6,411,567
|6,264,505
|Non-current liabilities:
|Lease liabilities
|2,081,431
|889,920
|Provision for employee benefits
|6,493,677
|5,548,726
|Total non-current liabilities
|8,575,108
|6,438,646
|Total liabilities
|14,986,675
|12,703,151
|Equity
|Ordinary shares – par value $0.12 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 24,353,539 shares at December 31, 2025; issued and outstanding 17,808,947 shares at December 31, 2024
|2,922,460
|2,137,108
|Subscription receivable
|(50,000
|)
|(50,000
|)
|Additional paid in capital
|100,271,584
|93,102,042
|Legal reserve
|223,500
|223,500
|Warrants reserve
|251,036
|251,036
|Accumulated deficit
|(70,862,025
|)
|(64,204,840
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,397,005
|590,981
|Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company
|34,153,560
|32,049,827
|Non-controlling interests
|(46,425
|)
|(60,559
|)
|Total equity
|34,107,135
|31,989,268
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|49,093,810
|$
|44,692,419
| Guardforce AI Co., Limited
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| For the years ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|(Restated)
|(Restated)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(5,286,128
|)
|$
|(5,882,647
|)
|$
|(28,742,278
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation
|3,114,211
|2,922,509
|4,242,246
|Amortization of intangible assets
|171,673
|193,705
|752,453
|Provision for obsolete inventories
|-
|-
|3,797,552
|Impairment loss on fixed assets
|-
|-
|3,682,789
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,350,800
|1,849,356
|1,101,800
|Impairment loss on intangible assets
|-
|188,797
|3,713,551
|Impairment loss on goodwill
|-
|30,575
|2,267,583
|Allowance for expected credit losses on a related party receivable
|-
|-
|5,637,527
|Netting off related parties' balances
|-
|(690,487
|)
|-
|Finance (income)/costs, net
|(471,374
|)
|(338,887
|)
|649,517
|Deferred income taxes
|(78,792
|)
|(125,925
|)
|434,315
|Provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables, net
|16,995
|210,437
|96,877
|Increase in provision for withholding tax receivables
|149,838
|4,339
|683,344
|Loss/(Gain) from fixed assets disposal
|12,273
|(21,644
|)
|208,093
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables
|739,667
|(323,718
|)
|(395,602
|)
|Increase in other current assets
|(88,241
|)
|(629,406
|)
|(242,706
|)
|(Increase)/Decrease in restricted cash
|(705,069
|)
|249,146
|(409,521
|)
|(Increase)/Decrease in inventories
|(14,411
|)
|(6,528
|)
|675,763
|Decrease in amount due from related parties
|-
|-
|424,979
|Decrease/(Increase) in other non-current assets
|724,026
|(582,712
|)
|33,924
|(Decrease)/Increase in trade payables and other current liabilities
|(46,130
|)
|(597,155
|)
|713,513
|Decrease in amount due to related parties
|-
|-
|(956,294
|)
|Decrease in withholding taxes receivable
|(780,352
|)
|(146,855
|)
|(192,502
|)
|Increase in provision for employee benefits
|163,559
|275,265
|34,534
|Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations
|(1,027,455
|)
|(3,421,835
|)
|(1,788,543
|)
|Net cash ( used in)/ provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
|(277,741
|)
|96,236
|187,321
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,305,196
|)
|(3,325,599
|)
|(1,601,222
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(345,149
|)
|(237,367
|)
|(2,095,319
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|33,717
|23,647
|-
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(2,837
|)
|(61,995
|)
|(18,476
|)
|Interest received
|627,845
|511,292
|-
|Payments for financial assets at amortized cost
|(77,100
|)
|-
|-
|Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities - continuing operations
|236,476
|235,577
|(2,113,795
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations
|(4,886
|)
|(35,191
|)
|(11,750
|)
|Net cash provided by/ (used in) investing activities
|231,590
|200,386
|(2,125,545
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|6,604,094
|10,399,732
|20,867,386
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|-
|-
|506,692
|Cash repayment of a convertible note
|-
|-
|(554,238
|)
|Cash paid for the cancellation of fractional shares
|-
|-
|(49,664
|)
|Proceeds from borrowings
|-
|-
|1,725,465
|Repayment of borrowings
|(46,884
|)
|(3,506,646
|)
|(2,860,585
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(3,257,910
|)
|(2,043,529
|)
|(2,652,150
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations
|3,299,300
|4,849,557
|16,982,906
|Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations
|-
|(141,707
|)
|140,019
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|3,299,300
|4,707,850
|17,122,925
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|2,225,694
|1,582,637
|13,396,158
|Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held
|415,306
|89,916
|(62,928
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|21,936,422
|20,263,869
|6,930,639
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year (Note 4)
|$
|24,577,422
|$
|21,936,422
|$
|20,263,869
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Equity portion of the settlement of a borrowing from a third party
|-
|-
|15,914,615
|Equity portion of purchase consideration paid for acquisition of fixed and intangible assets
|-
|-
|1,848,000
Non-IFRS financial data
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.
We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in loss from operations and net loss. We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.
EBITDA represents net loss from continuing operations before (i) finance costs, income taxes and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.
Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA represents net (loss) income from continuing operations before (i) finance (income) costs, net, foreign exchange (gains) losses, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expense, provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables, allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable, impairment on goodwill, impairment on intangible assets, written off for withholding tax receivables, provision for obsolete inventory and impairment loss on fixed assets.
Non-IFRS (loss) earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods.
Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share represents non-IFRS net income from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.
The table below is a reconciliation of our net loss from continuing operations to EBITDA and non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the periods indicated:
| For the years ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024 (Restated)
|2023 (Restated)
|Net loss from continuing operations – IFRS
|$
|(5,286,128
|)
|$
|(5,882,647
|)
|$
|(28,742,278
|)
|Finance (income) costs, net
|(471,374
|)
|(338,887
|)
|652,517
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(6,394
|)
|(125,925
|)
|434,320
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|3,285,884
|3,116,214
|4,994,699
|EBITDA
|(2,478,012
|)
|(3,231,245
|)
|(22,660,742
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,350,800
|1,849,356
|1,101,800
|Provision for expected credit losses on trade receivables and other receivables
|16,995
|210,437
|96,877
|Allowance for doubtful debts on a related party receivable
|-
|-
|5,637,527
|Impairment loss on goodwill
|-
|30,575
|2,267,583
|Impairment loss on intangible assets
|-
|188,797
|3,713,551
|Provision for withholding taxes receivables
|149,838
|4,339
|683,344
|Provision for obsolete inventory
|-
|-
|3,797,552
|Impairment loss on fixed assets
|-
|-
|3,682,789
|Foreign exchange losses (gains), net
|19,825
|(5,760
|)
|(305,026
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)
|$
|(940,554
|)
|$
|(953,501
|)
|$
|(1,984,745
|)
|Non-IFRS loss per share
|Basic and diluted loss for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computation:
|Basic and diluted
|21,921,204
|11,161,053
|6,534,918
|*
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