XORTX Meets Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements
|Allen Davidoff, CEO
|Nick Rigopulos, Director of Communications
|...
|...
|+1 403 455 7727
|+1 617 901 0785
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of XORTX only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to our ongoing compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; the success and timing of our preclinical studies and clinical trials; our plans to develop and commercialize our product candidates; and our plans to advance research in other kidney disease applications. Except as otherwise required by applicable law and stock exchange rules, XORTX undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting XORTX is contained under the heading“Risk Factors” in XORTX's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, (including any documents forming a part thereof or incorporated by reference therein), as well as in our reports, public disclosure documents and other filings with the securities commissions and other regulatory bodies in Canada, which are available on .
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