Hangcha Forklift Canada Strengthens Quebec Footprint With Province-Wide Dealer Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OEM expansion from an exclusive dealer model to a 15-dealer network drives early momentum across the province

Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hangcha Forklift Canada (“Hangcha Canada” or“the Company”) has expanded its Quebec dealer network, transitioning from a single-dealer model to a province-wide structure that improves access to equipment sales, rentals, mobile service, parts distribution, and fleet management support. The network includes authorized dealers across key regions, including Montreal, Quebec City, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Mauricie, Estrie, and Eastern Quebec. Customers are now supported by more than 100 field technicians, along with a 30,000-square-foot parts operation at Hangcha Canada's head office in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Early indicators from Q1 2026 point to strong momentum following the transition, with bookings in Quebec increasing by 52 per cent compared to the same period in 2025. Based on data reported to the Industrial Truck Association, Hangcha Canada's market share in Quebec also increased by 2.6 per cent for orders booked and 9.9 per cent for orders shipped.“What we're seeing in Quebec confirms the value of a more efficient, scalable support model,” said Yan Lamontagne, Sales and Product Director at Hangcha Canada.“We've shortened the distance between customers and the service they rely on.”

These 15 dealers were selected based on operational capabilities and alignment with long-term growth. Criteria included geographic coverage, number of shop and road technicians, existing customer base, rental fleet presence, parts infrastructure, showroom availability, and salesforce strength. Hangcha Canada also evaluated competitive positioning and the ability of each partner to represent the brand effectively in their respective markets.

“Over the past few years, we've seen the Hangcha brand gain traction in Quebec, supported by product performance and positive customer feedback,” said Louis Gauthier, President of Gauthier Chariots Élévateurs.“Today, with parts more readily available than ever through their provincial headquarters and a broad range of innovative equipment, we're confident in the value it brings to customers and the opportunity to grow with the brand as part of the new dealer network.”

To support the transition, Hangcha Canada hosted a Quebec dealer kickoff event at its headquarters on January 14 and 15, bringing together approximately 40 participants, many of whom were new to working directly with Hangcha Canada. The program included product training, commercial policy alignment, market share planning, and hands-on equipment demonstrations, along with external training focused on customer communication.

In March 2026, Hangcha Canada hosted a factory tour at Hangcha Group's global headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China, bringing together 20 participants from 12 dealerships across its network, with strong representation from Quebec. Attendees toured large-scale manufacturing operations, including advanced assembly lines and smart manufacturing systems supported by more than 700 robots. The experience provided direct visibility into product quality, engineering, and lithium-ion technology capabilities, strengthening dealer confidence and positioning in the Quebec market.

Hangcha Canada is also introducing a targeted warranty incentive for Quebec customers as part of the transition. Existing customers who transfer their service to an authorized Hangcha dealer in Quebec are eligible for an additional one year or 2000 hours of full warranty coverage at no cost.

The expanded dealer network delivers measurable benefits for Quebec businesses that rely on material handling equipment. Improved access to local service reduces downtime, while stronger parts availability and technical support enable more efficient fleet management. This model supports productivity across key industries, including automotive, warehousing, manufacturing, retail, transportation and logistics, and food and beverage, contributing to economic activity across the province.

Looking ahead, Hangcha Canada sees a significant growth opportunity in Quebec over the next 12 to 24 months. The Company plans to continue investing in dealer development through training, marketing support, and product education, while maintaining a focus on lithium-ion adoption and full-line equipment availability. Success will be measured through sustained market share growth, alongside continued expansion of customer relationships and service capabilities.





About Hangcha Forklift Canada Inc.

Hangcha Forklift Canada Inc (“HCFC”) was incorporated in 2019 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hangcha Group, a globally recognized full-line forklift developer, manufacturer, and supplier. Headquartered in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC, Hangcha Canada combines its deep understanding of the Canadian market with Hangcha Group's renowned expertise to provide top-quality products and exceptional service. Hangcha Canada continues to be a driving force in the material handling industry, setting new standards for performance, reliability, and innovation. For more information, visit .

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