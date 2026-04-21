Strong Support For Secular Progressive Alliance In TN, Says Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Velachery (Tamil Nadu), April 21 (IANS) As Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Velachery, the party expressed confidence that the Secular Progressive Alliance would secure victory in the Assembly elections and return to power.

Kharge campaigned in support of Congress candidate J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana in the Velachery constituency. The party is contesting 28 seats in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The Secular Progressive Alliance is aiming to retain power against the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance. Polling for the elections is scheduled for April 23, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Aassan Maulaana welcomed the rally addressed by Kharge and said it would energise party workers and candidates across the state.

“I have carried out many developmental projects here, and I am confident in winning these elections... I met all the people, and they are all very happy,” Maulaana told IANS.

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP K. V. Thangkabalu also expressed confidence in the alliance's prospects, stating that widespread public support was visible during campaigning.

“Across Tamil Nadu, the Secular Progressive Alliance will achieve a massive victory. I campaigned throughout the state for 15 days, and everywhere I went, I witnessed strong support for the alliance. The government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will return to power. Through the achievements of our alliance, Tamil Nadu will continue to see significant development,” he said.

He further highlighted the role of senior leaders in the campaign.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has undertaken a tour of Tamil Nadu. Similarly, the Chief Minister has also been campaigning across the state. Congress leaders, including Kharge, are visiting here. We have been campaigning everywhere with great enthusiasm, and the alliance will definitely win,” he added.

Thangkabalu also spoke about the rapport between Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Stalin, describing it as a strong political partnership.

“Though they have not campaigned together extensively across districts before, Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Tamil Nadu, has openly appreciated Stalin and his governance,” he said.

He also criticised the Income Tax raid at the residence of state Congress unit President K. Selvaperunthagai, calling it politically motivated.

"BJP leaders may say or do anything. A clear example is the Income Tax raid at the residence of the Tamil Nadu Congress President. However, the Tamil Nadu Congress leadership will not be disheartened by such actions," he said.