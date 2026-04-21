Budpop Delta-9 + CBN Gummies Ranked #1 As Cannabis Sleep Aids Outperform Traditional Pills

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BudPop Delta-9 + CBN gummies earn top ranking as cannabis sleep aids gain traction for delivering deeper, more natural rest than traditional pills

Glendale, California, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop's Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies took the top spot in a study testing 47 brands, and new research shows cannabis-based sleep products work better than regular over-the-counter sleep aids.

"Being ranked #1 in Sarasota Magazine proves our formula works," said Erin Zoodarian, BudPop CEO. "Research shows THC and CBN help you sleep better than CBD alone. That's why we combined both with melatonin. Our customers get the same results every time."

The Research Behind It

New findings from April 2026 show that people using medical cannabis for sleep see real improvements within three months, according to data published in the Journal of Cannabis Research and reported by NORML.

This builds on an August 2025 study in Sleep Medicine Reviews that looked at 1,077 patients across six trials. The study found that cannabis products significantly improved sleep quality compared to fake pills, with THC and CBN formulas working best.

A December 2025 University of Michigan study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that 18% of young adults use cannabis to help them fall asleep.

These three studies align perfectly with BudPop's formula of Delta-9 THC, CBN, and melatonin.

Why 70 Million Americans Want Better Sleep Options?

The sleep crisis in America is serious. According to the CDC and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, 50 to 70 million adults in the United States have chronic sleep problems.

This is changing what people buy. Research in Complementary Therapies in Medicine shows that traditional sleep aid sales dropped by 236% after Colorado opened cannabis dispensaries. The biggest drop was in products like Benadryl and Unisom.

Customer data backs this up, with 45% of cannabis users saying better sleep is their main reason for using it, according to 2026 survey data.

The cannabis sleep market is growing fast, with 18% yearly growth and 27% more units sold, as people look for natural sleep solutions that work.

BudPop's Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies: What's Inside

BudPop's Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies combine three ingredients for better sleep:



15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy: Helps you relax and quiets your mind for deep sleep

10mg CBN per gummy: A sleep-focused cannabinoid that helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer 5mg Melatonin per gummy: Natural hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle

Premium Quality:



Made from Colorado and Oregon hemp from expert farms

CO2 extraction (no harsh chemicals)

98% batch consistency (competitors range from 15-23% variation) 2018 Farm Bill compliant (legal delta-9 THC levels at 0.3% or less)

Each 30-count bottle contains 450mg total Delta-9 THC, 300mg total CBN, and 150mg total melatonin. Made with 100% natural, vegan ingredients in assorted fruit flavors.

What the 47-Brand Study Found

In February 2026, Sarasota Magazine tested 47 different cannabinoid sleep products. BudPop scored 96.7 out of 100, beating the average score of 76.3 points.

Key findings:



Potency accuracy - 2.1% variance: BudPop had the smallest difference between what's on the label and what's actually in the gummy (out of all 47 brands)

Batch consistency - 98%: Nearly perfect product-to-product consistency, so every gummy works the same

Blind taste test - 8.7 out of 10: Fifty people rated BudPop's fruit flavors much higher than the average of 6.4 out of 10, with praise for no hemp aftertaste

Onset time - 84% confirmation: Analysis of 520 customer reviews showed 84% of people felt effects within the expected 45-60 minute window Overall rank: #1 across all categories

What Customers Are Saying

BudPop's Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies have a 4.84 out of 5-star rating from 19 verified reviews. A 2026 survey found that 47% of BudPop customers bought the product to improve their sleep, with many switching from traditional sleep pills.





Customers consistently mention three benefits: falling asleep faster, sleeping through the night, and waking up refreshed without grogginess.

Federal Compliance and Lab Testing

BudPop's Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies follow all federal laws, keeping delta-9 THC at or below 0.3% per total product weight. The product meets the 0.4mg per container THC limit, making it legal in all 50 states where hemp products are allowed.

All BudPop products are made in FDA-standard certified facilities. Every batch is tested by independent labs, with test results available at You can verify your bottle's exact cannabinoid content by matching batch numbers to published lab results.

About BudPop

Founded in 2021 in Glendale, California, BudPop makes premium hemp-based cannabinoid products. The company sources hemp from expert farms in Colorado and Oregon.

BudPop's product line includes Delta-9 THC gummies, Delta-8 THC products, HHC products, CBN sleep aids, CBD wellness products, and innovative blends.

For more information and lab results, visit.

CONTACT: Contact: 213-421-8328 Email:... Visit Website: Company Headquarters: United States