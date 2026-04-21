Sacramento Rising Artist Markas Releases Official Music Video For 'Heart Hand Emoji'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sacramento hip-hop artist Markas has dropped the official music video for his standout single“Heart Hand Emoji,” a smooth track that cleverly transforms the popular heart-hands emoji into an authentically layered narrative about modern connection, ambition, loyalty, and the complicated ways people express love in the digital era. Released under Stained Glass Records as part of the White - EP (released January 20, 2026), the single and video are resonating with fans, and gaining strong traction across US platforms.

Markas discovered his passion for music after hearing Mase's iconic Harlem World album. By age 15, he was already writing, recording, and honing his signature style. Growing up in a creative household, with a father who ran a 1990s music label and a grandfather who directed a nonprofit theater program instilled in him both an entrepreneurial spirit and a deep respect for authentic artistic expression. His sound blends classic West Coast influences with a distinct lyrical style rooted in vivid storytelling and clever wordplay that reflects the changing American culture around him, while staying uniquely his own.

On“Heart Hand Emoji,” produced by FinessGod4x, Markas delivers smooth flows and witty bars that turn modern love language into“lyrical currency.” The track features standout lines like;“Can love a million new ones, but everybody knows...It's you. You. It's You.”

The official music video, directed by Natho and Plex of OG Media and produced by Markas, was shot on location at the vibrant Creole Soul Restaurant and Bar in Sacramento, the perfect backdrop who's tagline“Welcome to Food for Your Soul” comes to life in more ways than one. As Markas kicks it with his friends over a soulful meal, his genuine lyrics feed the mind and speak straight from the heart. The intimate setting adds a layer of authentic warmth and flavor, matching the song's emotional weight and lyrical wordplay. It's a must-watch for fans of grounded, culturally rooted hip-hop that feels and sounds like a night out.

Watch the Official Music Video on Markas' YouTube channel: @WatchMarkas. Stream“Heart Hand Emoji” from the White - EP on all preferred platforms. Stay on top of show dates, new music and news by following Markas on Instagram: ,

X: , and YouTube: channel/UCqj1oySxJBJlwm61KcSXx5Q.

About MARKAS

MARKAS is a rising artist from Sacramento, California, known for sharp lyricism, authentic storytelling, and a sound that bridges West Coast hip-hop tradition with fresh, personal narratives. While carving his own signature style, the artist balances his music career with life as a father, businessman, and community voice. With the release of his EP; 'White', Markas is quickly establishing himself as one of California's most promising independent hip-hop talents.

Bookings and Media: Contact Schreen Gomez/...