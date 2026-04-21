India Gifts 2 Tonnes Of Medical Supplies To Tanzania

MENAFN - IANS) Dar es Salaam, April 21 (IANS) India has handed over a substantial two-tonne consignment of essential life-saving medical supplies to the Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital in Tanzania's Dar es Salaam, underscoring New Delhi's commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian support.

According to the Indian High Commission in Dar es Salaam, the formal handover took place on Monday (local time) during a press conference held at the mission, where the Indian High Commissioner, Bishwadip Dey, presented the consignment of medicines to Kaushik L. Ramaiya, Trustee of the Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital.

“This comprehensive contribution is designed to bolster the hospital's diagnostic and treatment capabilities, featuring a wide array of critical items including oxygen concentrators, suction units, oximeters, microscopes, and stethoscopes. Furthermore, the consignment addresses immediate clinical needs with a vast supply of inhalers, syringes, examination gloves, bandages, and wheelchairs, ensuring a holistic upgrade to patient care and mobility services,” the High Commission mentioned.

During the ceremony, Dey highlighted that the gesture reaffirms the deep-rooted friendship between India and Tanzania, emphasising a shared resolve to improve public health outcomes and ensure wider access to life-saving technology.

Expressing sincere gratitude on behalf of the Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital, Kaushik L. Ramaiya noted that the diverse range of equipment and consumables will provide vital support to the medical staff in their daily mission to deliver high-quality healthcare to the community.

“This partnership stands as a testament to the enduring bilateral ties and the collective effort to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure within the region,” the Indian High Commission stated.

Earlier, on February 10, critical life-saving equipment, including three cardiac monitors, two mechanical ventilators, six infusion pumps, and three syringe pumps worth more than 120 million Tanzanian shillings (Rs. 4,345,590), was given to Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital as humanitarian assistance by the Indian government, according to the Indian High Commission.

India and Tanzania have enjoyed traditionally close, friendly and cooperative relations. From the 1960s to the 1980s, the political relationship involved shared commitments to anti-colonialism, non-alignment and South-South cooperation and close cooperation in international forums.