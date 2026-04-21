FLYADEAL LAUNCHES RECORD 2026 HAJJ FLYING PROGRAMME

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saudi Low-Cost Airline To Carry Almost 85,000 Pilgrims To Kingdom

Madinah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia's fast-growing low-cost airline, has begun the 2026 Hajj season with a schedule to carry almost 85,000 pilgrims during the Holy period.

The airline is operating a series of Hajj flights from 28 cities in 12 countries to Jeddah and Madinah – gateway to Makkah – the spiritual heart of the Muslim world in what is flyadeal's biggest ever uplift of Hajj pilgrims.

The maiden Hajj flight from Guwahati in the northeast Indian state of Assam landed at Madinah's Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport at the weekend.

flyadeal has gradually been scaling up its overseas Hajj operations since 2023. From over 25,000 just three years ago, flyadeal's pilgrim numbers have increased significantly, more than tripling for the current season. Over the next few weeks, the airline will operate widebody Hajj flights from Central Asia, Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

Mohammad Alrajeh, flyadeal Head of Hajj and Umrah, said:“The Hajj programme is an incredibly proud moment for flyadeal serving a record number of pilgrims from different parts of the world at this special time of the year. It truly was wonderful to welcome our first Hajj flight from India over the weekend.

“Having operated three successful Hajj seasons, our dedicated teams have spent months working tirelessly behind the scenes in coordination with our travel partners in the Kingdom and overseas to provide a unique end-to-end experience for pilgrims looking forward to this year's flying programme.”

He added:“Hajj represents fulfillment for Muslims around the world and we at flyadeal are pleased to be able to do our bit to support dreams and aspirations, especially for first-time Hajj pilgrims, many of whom are are also travelling on a plane for the very first time.”

flyadeal has been working closely with international Hajj ministries and organisations, together with a host of travel companies, including ground transport operators and tour firms specialising in pilgrim journeys, to prepare for the busy travel period.

This season's Hajj flights cover cities in the Central Asian republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan and Uzbekistan; Egypt, Iraq, Oman, Syria and Turkey in the Middle East; and India, Nigeria and Russia.

Aside from scheduled, charter and Hajj flights, flyadeal has built up formidable year-round Umrah services into the Kingdom.

flyadeal has rapidly developed into the Middle East's fastest growing airline, operating a young fleet of 46 Airbus A320 family aircraft from bases in Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah and Dammam to more than 40 seasonal and year-round destinations across Saudi Arabia, and in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to more than double its network and fleet to over 100 destinations and aircraft respectively.