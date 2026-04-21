OPSWAT And Emerson To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Critical Infrastructure Operators With Global Reseller Agreement

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strategic collaboration expands operational technology (OT)‐safe patch management capabilities to Emerson's OvationTM Automation Platform customers worldwide

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April, 2026 – OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity, and Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global automation leader, have announced a global strategic reseller agreement that will bring OPSWAT's industry-proven cybersecurity technologies to Emerson's power and water industry customers. As the first initiative under this enterprise-wide agreement, Emerson will integrate OPSWAT's scalable and safe operational technology (OT) patch management capabilities into its OvationTM Automation Platform.

The new OT patch management solution further builds on the collaboration to date by securing the Ovation Platform through OPSWAT's MetaDefender EndpointTM and My OPSWATTM Central Management On-Premises, part of Emerson's purpose-built power and water cybersecurity suite of solutions.

“Our customers need cybersecurity solutions designed specifically for operational technology-not adapted from IT,” said Robert Yeager, President of Emerson's power and water solutions business.“They benefit from purpose-built OT cybersecurity solutions that protect critical, real-time industrial systems while supporting availability, performance, and safe operations. Collaborating with OPSWAT enhances our ability to help operators protect their Ovation Automation Platform with a modern, OT appropriate approach to patch management. It reflects our commitment to delivering proven, efficient, best-in-class protection for critical infrastructure.”

Critical infrastructure operators, including power generation and water/wastewater utilities, continue to face increasing cyber threats, regulatory pressure, and operational risk stemming from unpatched vulnerabilities. OPSWAT's solution for the Ovation Automation Platform delivers a modernized patch management approach designed specifically for industrial environments, addressing challenges posed by a mix of modern and legacy tools and the ongoing surge of nation-state and ransomware activity targeting the energy and water sectors.

“As LLMs, automation, and digital transformation accelerate across power and water infrastructure, the attack surface expands just as quickly,” said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT.“In environments where safety and availability are mission critical, cybersecurity cannot rely on traditional IT assumptions but must be deterministic, scalable, and engineered specifically for OT realities. Partnering with Emerson allows us to embed that prevention-first philosophy directly into one of the world's most trusted automation platforms. This is not simply about patching vulnerabilities. It is about fortifying the resilience and continuity of the essential systems that power modern society.”

Emerson offers the Ovation Automation Platform globally, with more than 800 sites already utilizing cybersecurity technologies specifically designed to provide critical industries, like power, water, and wastewater, with proven solutions backed by operational expertise.

The new strategic collaboration expands on the well-established DeltaVTM Alliance agreement between OPSWAT and Emerson for OPSWAT's MetaDefender KioskTM, and MetaDefender Unidirectional Security GatewayTM for the DeltaV Automation Platform.

The new global partnership also underscores Emerson's strategy to collaborate with proven and effective cybersecurity providers, a shift driven by evolving global regulations and the need for continuous response to new vulnerabilities.

OPSWAT: MetaDefenderTM Advanced Threat Protection Platform

Emerson: Ovation Automation Platform Emerson: Cybersecurity Services for Power and Water

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About OPSWAT:

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a“Trust no file. Trust no device” philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit .

About Emerson:

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation.