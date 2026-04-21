Creator Pilot Lets Creators Manage Brand Deals From Their Pocket

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Creator Pilot is a brand deal management platform built for independent content creators on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok who manage their own partnerships without an agent or manager. It replaces Gmail inboxes, spreadsheets, WhatsApp threads, and manual invoicing with a single intelligent platform that handles every stage of a brand deal from first contact to final payment.

The creator economy has a structural problem. As brand budgets spread across more creators and traditional management becomes economically unviable for anyone outside the top tier, the majority of working creators are managing complex commercial relationships entirely on their own. A mid-tier creator might be handling ten to twenty active brand conversations at any given time across email, DMs, and WhatsApp, while simultaneously producing content and running every other part of their business. Deals get missed. Contracts get signed without being properly read. Invoices go out late or not at all. Money gets left on the table at every stage, not because creators are disorganised, but because there has never been a tool built specifically for this problem.

Creator Pilot fixes this end to end.

The platform connects directly to a creator's Gmail and monitors every incoming email in real time. When a brand deal arrives, Creator Pilot detects it automatically, extracts the key commercial terms, and stages it in a visual pipeline without the creator doing anything manually. The pipeline tracks every deal through inbound, negotiating, contracting, signed, invoiced, and paid, giving creators a clear view of their entire business at any moment.

Contract analysis is one of the most valuable things Creator Pilot does. When a contract arrives, the platform reads the full document and produces a plain English summary of what it contains, what the risks are, and what to push back on. It flags exclusivity windows that block competing deals, usage rights that let brands repurpose content beyond the agreed scope, payment terms longer than thirty days, missing kill fees, and auto-renewal clauses. Creators currently either sign contracts without fully understanding them or pay a lawyer to review every deal. Creator Pilot is faster and cheaper than both.

For outbound, Creator Pilot handles the full prospecting and pitching process. It identifies the right contact at target brands, researches market rates based on the creator's niche and audience, and drafts a personalised pitch drawing on existing deal history. Automated follow-ups run inside the platform and stop the moment a brand replies. Outbound partnerships, which most creators never pursue because the process feels too time-consuming, happen in the background automatically.

Invoicing is built directly into the platform. Creators generate and send invoices to brand finance teams without switching tools. Creator Pilot tracks payment status across every deal, surfaces what is overdue, and drafts chase emails automatically when deadlines pass. Late payment is one of the most damaging financial problems for independent creators. Creator Pilot removes the awkwardness and admin from chasing money already owed.

Every brand call can be recorded and transcribed inside the platform. Agreed rate, deliverables, exclusivity, payment schedule, and kill fees are extracted automatically and filled into the deal record without the creator taking a single note. What was agreed on a call is captured, stored, and attached to the deal permanently.

The entire deal history is searchable in plain English. Creators can ask who owes me money right now, what did Nike agree to on our last call, or what was my average deal value last quarter and get an accurate answer from their actual data. As the platform accumulates history it gets smarter about each creator's rates and preferences and uses that context to evaluate every new deal.

The WhatsApp agent puts the full platform in a creator's pocket. When a brand deal arrives, Creator Pilot sends a WhatsApp message summarising the opportunity, flagging issues, and offering a drafted reply. Outbound pitches go out the same way. Creators who are filming or travelling can manage their entire pipeline through their phone without opening a laptop.

Creator Pilot is backed by Arcade Media, the management company behind the Sidemen, one of the most commercially successful creator groups in the world. This relationship gives Creator Pilot direct first-party insight into how high-value partnerships are structured and negotiated at the top end of the market, which informs how the platform evaluates deals and flags contract terms.

Creator Pilot is priced at £99 per month with no commission taken from deals. A single missed brand deal or underpaid invoice typically costs more than a full year of subscription fees.

Creator Pilot is live now at href="" rel="external nofollow" c and is currently onboarding independent creators across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok in the United Kingdom.