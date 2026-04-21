Vote For NDA For Development, Stability: Naidu Ahead Of TN Polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday made a strong pitch for the NDA alliance ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, urging voters to choose development and stability under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"This is the right time for the voters of Tamil Nadu to take a decision. If they miss, they will lose five years. If you want employment and development, then vote for NDA. Narendra Modi ji is taking this country forward," Naidu said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Projecting confidence in the alliance between the BJP and AIADMK, Naidu said there was a visible pro-NDA sentiment across the state. He emphasised that a "double-engine government" would accelerate economic growth, create jobs, and improve infrastructure. "People are very positive and encouraging. I am confident that with their wisdom, they will vote for NDA," he added.

Naidu dismisses Stalin's 'slaves' allegation

Naidu dismissed allegations made by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin that the BJP was controlling its allies, including AIADMK. "Anybody can blame anything. No slaves here. Every political party has its own approach. Through consensus, we are all working together. Coalition politics is not new in India," he said.

On Delimitation and Women's Reservation

On the contentious delimitation and women's reservation debate, Naidu accused opposition parties of adopting a "political and hidden agenda" to stall reforms. "For the last three decades, who is responsible for denying reservations? Women want a reservation, this is their aspiration. Today, when a framework is brought, why oppose it?" he questioned.

He further argued that the proposed model ensures fairness, with a 50 per cent increase in seats for all states and 33 per cent reservation for women.

"The Home Minister even said he would redraft the bill within an hour if there were concerns. Why didn't they accept it? This is not the correct approach," Naidu said, asserting that delimitation is inevitable by 2026 and should be supported by all parties.

'Tamil Nadu Lacking Reform Agenda'

Taking a broader view, Naidu said Tamil Nadu needed to accelerate reforms to keep pace with other states. "Tamil Nadu is lacking a reform agenda. Other states are picking up, but Tamil Nadu is lagging. States must compete and contribute to national development," he said.

On new political entrants

On emerging political players like actor-turned-politician Vijay, Naidu said new entrants must prove themselves through public scrutiny before being evaluated.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4, as the NDA takes on the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in a high-stakes contest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)