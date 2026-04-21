'Because Of Kohli, I Follow Cricket': Djokovic Hails India Star Batter, Plans Tennis-Cricket Meet (WATCH)

The former World No.1 and Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic credited Indian batting star Virat Kohli for sparking his interest in cricket. Djokovic and Kohli are among the biggest sporting icons in the world, with a massive fan following across the globe, further highlighting the rare crossover admiration between two modern-day sporting greats.

The two athletes haven't met each other despite being mutual admirers from different sporting worlds, but Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli have often exchanged mutual praise publicly, especially on social media platforms, with the Serbian tennis star expressed in meeting Indian batting stalwart.

During the Australian Open in 2024, Djokovic revealed that he has been in touch with Virat Kohli over text for a few years, has never met him in person, and deeply admires his career and achievements.

Also Read: 'Believe I Can': Novak Djokovic Vows to Chase 25th Grand Slam After Australian Open Final Defeat

Djokovic Reflects on His Bond with Kohli

Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli haven't met in person, but the admiration and mutual respect for each other have grown over the years through social media interactions and public praise, with both sporting icons acknowledging each other's achievements across tennis and cricket.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday, the legendary tennis star revealed that Kohli is the reason he started following cricket, adding that he plans to meet him in India for a casual tennis and cricket exchange.

“Yes, Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire. He's actually, to be honest, the reason why I started following cricket. I haven't followed it. So through him, I started following it more,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion told Times Now.

“And, you know, we keep in touch. And hopefully when I come, I don't want to say if, when I come to India, hopefully he can join, and then we could do a little bit of tennis, a little bit of cricket, and have fun and just spread, you know, positive, good vibes with people and celebrate sport,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Times Now (@timesnow)

When Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May last year, Novak Djokovic took to Instagram to congratulate him, writing:“Incredible innings!”, praising Kohli's Test career and acknowledging his impact on world cricket.

Kohli was in attendance, alongside his actress wife Anushka Sharma, for the fourth round match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon last year, but the two didn't meet in person.

Djokovic's Message for India

Novak Djokovic has a deep admiration and respect for India's culture and has previously spoken about his desire to visit the country more often, connect with fans, and engage in sporting collaborations that promote tennis and cricket together.

The legendary tennis player acknowledged the support from the Indian tennis fans and expressed his desire to visit the country soon.

“My message is always love, respect, and appreciation for, first of all, all the support over the years that I personally have been receiving from all the Indian tennis fans and Indian sports fans around the world,” Djokovic said.

“There are so many that I've been meeting all this time. And my message would also be 'See you very soon in India because I need to go to India. I've been feeling a calling to come for the last couple of years,” he added.

Novak Djokovic has been out of action since the 3rd round defeat to Jack Draper at the Indian Wells Masters in March this year, and withdrew from the Madrid Open due to a lingering right shoulder injury. He is expected to return to action at the Rome Masters in May ahead of the French Open, which will take place on May 24.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic reveals friendship with Virat Kohli over texts; says admires Indian icon's career (WATCH)