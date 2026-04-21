West Bengal Elections: CEO Bans Motorcycle Rallies For Fair Polling

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal has issued a directive imposing strict restrictions on motorcycle movement and rallies ahead of polling days to ensure free, fair, and violence-free Assembly elections in the state. The instructions have been sent to all District Election Officers and Commissioners of Police, and Superintendents of Police for immediate implementation.

According to the order, the restrictions will come into effect from "Polling day minus two" onward and remain in place through polling day, with the aim of preventing intimidation, unlawful mobilisation, and any disruption to the electoral process.

Detailed Restrictions and Timings

As per the guidelines, no motorcycle rallies will be allowed from two days before polling. Additionally, movement of motorcycles between 6 PM and 6 AM has been completely restricted during this period, except in emergencies such as medical needs or family functions.

Further, from 6 AM to 6 PM during the pre-poll period, pillion riding on motorcycles will not be permitted, except for essential purposes like medical emergencies, family-related needs, or transporting school children.

On the day of polling, however, limited relaxation has been provided, allowing family members to travel together on motorcycles between 6 AM and 6 PM for voting and other essential activities.

Exemptions and Enforcement

The CEO has also stated that individuals requiring exemptions must obtain prior written permission from their local police station.

Authorities have been directed to widely publicise these restrictions through print, electronic, and social media platforms to ensure public awareness. District officials have been instructed to issue necessary legal orders, coordinate closely with the police, and strictly monitor enforcement to prevent any violations.

The directive emphasises that no activity should be allowed that could lead to intimidation or disturb the electoral environment.

"This measure is being taken to maintain a calm and conducive atmosphere for voters and to prevent any untoward incident during the election period," the order stated.

Election Schedule

West Bengal will go to polls in two phases for the 2026 Assembly elections, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

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