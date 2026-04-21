DMK Unleashed 'Anarchic, Violent' Politics In TN, Says K Annamalai

Annamalai slams DMK's 'anarchic politics'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai on Tuesday trained guns at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), alleging that the ruling party unleashed "anarchic and violent" politics in Tamil Nadu. Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai expressed confidence in the NDA's victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He said, "All the election predictions have started coming in our favour. People want a government that can use the funds of the central government. DMK has unleashed anarchic politics and violent politics."

In the Coimbatore district, Annamalai campaigned for NDA candidates KR Jayaram from Singanallur constituency and PRG Arunkumar from Kaoundampalayam constituency. Sharing visuals of his roadshows on X, the BJP leader wrote, "With unwavering determination to put an end to the evil force DMK, which has completed one of the darkest chapters in Tamil Nadu's political history by running the most abysmal administration imaginable, the National Democratic Alliance--SAB is campaigning in the electoral fray. I participated in and addressed a campaign rally held in support of our AIADMK victorious candidate for the Kaoundampalayam constituency, elder brother PRG Arunkumar."

'Zero-sum governance'

Calling the DMK's administration a "zero-sum governance," he alleged that the DMK government opened zero medical and engineering colleges and formed no new districts.

Piyush Goyal calls CM Stalin 'divisive', 'anti-India'

Meanwhile today, Union Minister and Tamil Nadu BJP's election incharge, Piyush Goyal, called Chief Minister MK Stalin "divisive" and "anti-India". Slamming Stalin for his calling delimitation an attempt to "punish" progressive states and referring to the BJP as "anti-Tamil Nadu", Piyush Goyal claimed that the NDA will be under AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami. "Tamil Nadu will give a resounding victory to the NDA under Edappadi Palaniswami. The whole problem with Mr Stalin is that he is divisive; he cannot accept India as one country. It is a dangerous statement that he is making. MK Stalin and his son, and the Stalin family, are anti-India, anti-Tamil Nadu," the BJP leader told ANI.

The Secular Progressive Alliance, led by the DMK, is looking to retain power against the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The polling for elections will take place on April 23, with the counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

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