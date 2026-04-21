Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates FICCI Centenary, Calls It 'Double Bonanza'

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Ahmedabad. At the event, he said that as India moves towards celebrating 100 years of independence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FICCI's 100-year milestone coinciding with the Amrit Kaal represents a "double bonanza" for the organisation.

Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee meeting, the Chief Minister described the organisation's century-long journey as a significant milestone, recognising it as one of India's oldest, most prestigious, and influential industry platforms. He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Startup India, and Skill India have propelled the country towards self-reliance, with FICCI playing a key supporting role.

Gujarat's Development Journey

Highlighting Gujarat's development journey, Patel said the state has set a benchmark nationally and globally by demonstrating how strong leadership and sustained policy focus can drive large-scale and rapid development. He noted that Gujarat contributes 8.3% to India's GDP, 18% to industrial output, and 27% to total exports.

Roadmap for Viksit Gujarat @ 2047

He further said Gujarat is the first state to prepare a roadmap for "Viksit Gujarat @ 2047" in alignment with the vision of "Viksit Bharat @ 2047", aiming to grow its economy to USD 3.5 trillion by 2047. To achieve this goal, the state has focused on emerging sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and green growth.

He said Gujarat is becoming an integral part of the global semiconductor supply chain following the launch of two semiconductor plants in Sanand by the Prime Minister. He also highlighted the role of the AI Centre of Excellence, data centres, and fintech ecosystem in GIFT City in strengthening the state's emerging industries.

Policy-Driven Growth and Investment

With progressive policies such as the Gujarat Semiconductor Policy, IT and ITES Policy, and GCC Policy, Gujarat has positioned itself as a policy-driven state and a preferred destination for global industries. He added that nearly 100 Fortune 500 companies are currently operating in the state.

Women-Led Development and Strategic Partnerships

The Chief Minister also highlighted the concept of "women-led development" promoted by the Prime Minister and said the state has launched the "Her Start-up" platform to encourage women entrepreneurs. He appreciated FICCI's role as a national partner since the inception of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, saying it has helped place Gujarat prominently on the global industrial map. He expressed confidence in FICCI's continued cooperation in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 through the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas".

FICCI Leadership Praises Gujarat's Model

FICCI President Anant Goenka said Ahmedabad was a strategic choice for launching the centenary celebrations and praised Gujarat's industry-friendly policies. He said the synergy between government policies and private enterprise serves as a model for other states and highlighted Gujarat's role in transforming the economic landscape.

FICCI Gujarat State Council Chairman Gokul Jayakrishna also emphasised the state's emergence as a hub for startups and green energy.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary M.K. Das, FICCI Senior Vice President Vijay Shankar, Vice President Puneet Dalmia, Secretary General Anant Swarup, Director General Jyoti Vij, along with industry leaders and entrepreneurs. (ANI)

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