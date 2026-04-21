'Let's Call Her Meg': Piers Morgan's Rant On Prince Harry's Wife, Meghan Markle, Takes Shocking Jeffrey Epstein Turn

MENAFN - Live Mint) Piers Morgan has called for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be stripped of their royal titles. The broadcaster made the argument during a debate on his YouTube channel, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on 20 April.

His guest was British historian Tessa Dunlop. The two clashed sharply over the couple's recent four-day visit to Australia.

During the trip, Harry and Meghan visited a war memorial and a children's hospital. They also appeared on MasterChef Australia and attended various public events.

Dunlop defended the visit, saying Meghan Markle had come across as approachable and down-to-earth. She noted that Meghan even asked people to call her "Meg" rather than Duchess.

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Morgan was not impressed. He said the couple was behaving like working royals despite stepping back from senior roles. He took particular offence at Meghan being referred to as the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan, who is himself from Sussex, was blunt about his feelings. "P*** off!" he said on air, directing his frustration at the couple's continued use of royal titles.

Morgan argued there was now a clear mechanism to strip royal titles. He pointed out that Prince Andrew's case had been handled as a precedent. He was careful to say Andrew's offences were far more serious than anything Harry and Meghan had done.

However, he said the common thread was disrespecting the monarchy. Anyone who dishonours the institution, he argued, should lose their titles.

Dunlop pushed back strongly against this comparison. She said placing Harry in the same bracket as Andrew was deeply uncomfortable.

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"That was really Neanderthal-style," she said, visibly frustrated. You simply cannot compare the two situations, she argued.

Andrew's scandals involved his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Morgan agreed that Andrew's conduct was on a completely different and far more serious level.

Morgan acknowledged that Andrew had lied about his relationship with Epstein. He also criticised Andrew's refusal to give evidence under oath.

But, he maintained his core argument. Disrespecting the royal institution, at any level, should have consequences.

Dunlop then shifted the debate toward Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. She pointed out that both had lunched with the convicted paedophile as adults.

She questioned why they still held their princess titles. Morgan called this a low blow. He said the sisters should not be blamed for their parents' decisions.

Dunlop disagreed. According to her, both princesses benefit from their royal titles and grace-and-favour arrangements. She asked on what basis they continued to hold those privileges.

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The debate ended as it had started, with Morgan refusing to acknowledge Meghan Markle's title. He repeated his earlier sentiment with even more force. "Let's call her Meg. Let's quit the duchess thing," he said. "I'm from Sussex. F*** off!"

Did Beatrice, Eugenie have lunch with Epstein?

Yes, they did. Newly-released US Department of Justice documents have revealed a troubling detail. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie had lunch with Jeffrey Epstein in July 2009.

This was just five days after his release from prison. Epstein had been jailed for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The princesses were 20 and 19 years old at the time. Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, took them to lunch. The meal was held at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion.

A Parisian chef served vegetable lasagne. Epstein, already a registered sex offender at the time, was under house arrest when the lunch happened.

The princesses are reportedly "mortified" by the revelations. Royal experts say their parents bear the blame.