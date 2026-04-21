Quote Of The Day By Winston Churchill On Change: 'To Improve Is To Change, To Be Perfect Is To...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Quote of the day:“To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often”, said Winston Churchill.

Quote of the day

On 23 June 1925, in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill reminded people why change is always necessary.

At the time, Churchill was the Chancellor of the Exchequer. He was known for engaging in debates over economic policy and governance. His remark came during a parliamentary discussion, where he was emphasising the importance of adaptability and continuous reform in public policy.

What does it mean

By saying“To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often,” the ex PM of UK, Churchill hinted towards progress. He meant that change can never be a one-time act or decision. Rather, change is an ongoing process. Change requires flexibility and, more importantly, a willingness to evolve with time.

In his words, he meant that improvement doesn't happen by staying the same. Every improvement comes with change.

The second part takes the same thought further. He added that perfection isn't about hitting the final, flawless state. Instead, perfection comes from continuously improving and adapting over time. To simplify both, growth is an ongoing process, but only for those who are willing to embrace it. Often, these are the ones who keep getting better.

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In terms of governance, Churchill believed that policies and decisions must be revisited from time to time. He added that governing policies must be refined after a period instead of keeping them rigid, fixed or infallible.

The quote remains valid even today in personal, institutional and political debates. Hence, it is widely cited as a reminder to people that growth depends on the ability to embrace change consistently.

Check more popular quotes from Winston Churchill.

-Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.

-You have enemies? Good. That means you've stood up for something, sometime in your life.

-Men occasionally stumble over the truth, but most of them pick themselves up and hurry off as if nothing had happened.

-If you are going through hell, keep going.

-History will be kind to me for I intend to write it.

-Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.

-It is not enough that we do our best; sometimes we must do what is required.

-Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never, never-in nothing, great or small, large or petty-never give in, except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force. Never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.

-The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes.

-To each there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing, unique to them and fitted to their talents. What a tragedy if that moment finds them unprepared or unqualified for that which could have been their finest hour.