Martin Harrington Expands Navvis' UK Business As Managing Director

MENAFN - Pressat)– NavVis, a leading provider of reality capture technology for digitally recording physical indoor and outdoor environments, is strengthening its international market position and is focusing on the continuous expansion of customer acquisition and support in the United Kingdom. NavVis has already a strong position in the UK, serving some of the most respected brands and will grow the market further with Martin Harrington as the new Managing Director for the UK business. As an experienced sales and customer relations specialist he previously was Head of Sales for NavVis UK. In his new role he will be responsible for driving the next phase of growth in a market that is strategically important for NavVis.

Since entering the market four years ago, NavVis has successfully established itself in the United Kingdom. Thanks to steadily increasing demand, growing market maturity, and targeted investments, NavVis now serves more than 100 British customers – including well-known companies from the construction, manufacturing, infrastructure, and surveying sectors. In addition to NavVis' international resources, the UK team will continue to expand in line with rapid growth.

Martin Harrington, an experienced, highly respected industry expert and thought leader, is now at the helm of the UK organization; he has been instrumental in building the UK business from the ground up since 2022. Prior to joining NavVis, Harrington worked at Leica Geosystems as a Technical Sales Specialist starting in 2018 and previously as a Senior Land Surveyor at Glanville Consultants. Before that, the archaeology graduate and trained geomatics specialist worked in surveying at Wardell Armstrong and Plowman Craven.

Harrington's focus is on leveraging the current momentum, further expanding the company's presence, and ensuring long-term customer success. This is a challenging task, as the UK market is considered similarly demanding to the German market, where companies typically make decisions only after careful evaluation. Trust, compelling use cases from well-known companies, and“experienceable technology” are therefore key success factors.

“You simply have to experience NavVis technology – through presentations, demos, and real-world applications with existing customers,” says Harrington.“That's how trust is built. By demonstrating innovation and performance live in practical scenarios, we go beyond theoretical promises.”

NavVis technology is used across a wide range of industries and offers potential for numerous applications along the entire value chain – from data capture to the use of digital twins.“Our goal is clear: we want to take a leading role in the UK and consistently continue on this successful path,” Harrington emphasizes.

NavVis

A built world where physical reality is always known, trusted, and actionable.

NavVis is the spatial twin platform for the built world. NavVis was founded on a single conviction: that the people who build and operate the physical world deserve to know exactly what that world looks like - accurately, instantly, and always. Today, NavVis combines 10x faster, survey-grade mobile reality capture (NavVis VLX and NavVis MLX) with an enterprise spatial twin platform (NavVis IVION) that turns captured data into shared, trusted, always-current digital reality. More than one billion square meters of the world's most complex industrial plants, construction sites, and buildings now live on the NavVis platform - reducing waste, rework, and downtime, and forming the foundation for automation, analytics, and AI-driven decision-making at scale.

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Alexandra Schmidt

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Thilo Christ

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